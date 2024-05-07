Chinese President Xi Jinping names senior diplomat Xu Feihong as new envoy to India





Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed senior diplomat Xu Feihong as the new ambassador to India after an unusually long delay of 18 months amid frozen relations between the two countries due to the military standoff in the east from Ladakh. Although there is no official announcement yet, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed PTI that Xu, a former ambassador to Afghanistan and Romania, has been named China's new envoy to India. Xu, 60, is expected to travel to New Delhi soon to take up his new role. He will succeed Chinese diplomat Sun Weidong, who completed his term in India in October 2022. Sun, who was China's envoy to Pakistan before his tenure in India, is currently deputy foreign minister overseeing China's South Asia policy. Xu's appointment, which coincides with India's ongoing Lok Sabha elections, comes amid protracted military and diplomatic negotiations between Beijing and New Delhi to resolve the protracted military standoff. Relations between the two countries have been frozen, except for trade, since Ladakh's eastern border burst on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Tso (lake) region. The standoff in eastern Ladakh has led to a freeze in bilateral relations. The two sides have so far held 21 rounds of corps commander-level talks to resolve the impasse. According to the Chinese Army, the two sides have so far agreed to disengage from four points, namely Galwan Valley, Pangong Lake, Hot Springs and Jianan Daban (Gogra). India is pressuring the People's Liberation Army to disengage from the Depsang and Demchok areas, saying there can be no return to normal in its relations with China as long as the state of borders remains abnormal. Published May 7, 2024, 12:59 EAST

