Imran Khan satisfied with his meeting with American Ambassador: Gohar





RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala jail, expressed satisfaction following the meeting of PTI delegations with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome , party president Gohar Ali Khan's lawyer said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the ousted prime minister, lawyer Gohar said Imran Khan was briefed about the meeting with the US ambassador, over which the former expressed satisfaction.

A day earlier, a PTI delegation met with US Ambassador Donald Blome and discussed a wide range of issues important to bilateral relations.

According to a statement released by the US Embassy, ​​Donald Blome met with the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, to discuss a wide range of issues important to bilateral relations, including state support -United in pursuit of economic reforms, human rights and regional security.

The meeting was also attended by other PTI leaders including party president Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser and Raoof Hassan.

Speaking to reporters, PTI leader Omar Ayub said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FO) informed his party about the willingness of US ambassadors to hold a meeting, to which he responded with a suggestion to 'use official channels.

When asked if issues related to the release of PTI founder Imran Khan were discussed, Ayub categorically said that the ambassador could not influence the release of the former prime minister.

After Imran Khan was removed as Prime Minister through a vote of no confidence, the PTI founder continuously campaigned on the slogan that a foreign conspiracy had led to his ouster and that the US administration was behind it.

Today, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan described the meeting as positive and clarified that his party had no dispute with the United States, indicating its desire to maintain good relations with the world power.

The PTI Chairman further said that Imran Khan was also informed of the Supreme Court's order, staying the verdict of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) denying the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) the new seat of legislators elected representatives of the PTI, seats reserved for women and minorities.

He noted that Imran Khan was happy with the Supreme Court's decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-satisfied-over-meeting-with-us-ambassador-gohar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

