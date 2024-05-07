Politics
Erdoan calls on West to pressure Israel for Gaza truce
ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has called on Western countries to pressure Israel to end the ongoing conflict, after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal.
We welcomed Hamas' statement that it had accepted the ceasefire following our suggestions, Erdoan told reporters in the capital Ankara on May 6.
Hamas said earlier in the day that it had informed Egyptian and Qatari mediators of its approval of their proposal for a ceasefire in the seven-month-old war.
The president urged Israel to follow suit. I call on all Western actors to put pressure on the Israeli administration, he urged.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the proposal fell far short of Israel's core demands, but that the government would send negotiators for negotiations to exhaust possibilities of reaching an agreement.
Erdoan then argued that European countries should recognize Trkiye as a key mediator in similar conflicts in the region.
Trkiye is the only way out for Europe from the vice in which it is stuck due to the rivalry between the powers of the East and the West. The sooner European leaders understand and accept this fact, the better for them, he said. We will continue to work to ensure that our common geography does not deteriorate, that wars do not spread, and that new crises do not erupt.
Erdoan stressed the importance of dialogue and negotiation in resolving conflicts, saying Trkiye is open to resolving any problem through diplomacy.
As long as this issue is addressed with good will and diplomacy has the opportunity, the rest will certainly come with a little effort and a little sacrifice, he added.
Erdoan's remarks were made before a meeting with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber in Ankara.
Erdoan then welcomed the Emir of Kuwait in an official ceremony at the presidential complex in the capital.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Imek, Minister of National Defense Yaar Gler and other officials were present at the ceremony.
The visit, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, is the first by a Kuwaiti emir to Trkiye in seven years.
The emir's trip to Trkiye also marks his first official trip outside the Arab world.
Meanwhile, Ankara issued a warning to Israel following reports that the latter's tanks had entered Rafah in southern Gaza.
The increase in Israeli attacks on Rafah has shown once again that the Netanyahu government is not acting in good faith, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson NC Keeli.
An offensive on Rafah would affect not only the region but the entire world. Israel must immediately withdraw from the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing, Keeli added.
Trkiye recently decided to suspend its exports and imports with Israel, measures which have since been extended to all products.
Turkish officials announced that they would work closely with Palestinian authorities to ensure that the suspension of imports and exports does not have a negative effect on Palestinians.
The Commerce Ministry described the trade shutdown as the second phase of actions against Israel, saying they would remain in place until Israel allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
