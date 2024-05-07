Donald Trump to attend Barron's graduation day fundraiser





Donald Trump is expected to deliver the keynote address at the Republican Party of Minnesota's annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner on May 17, the same day he asked to attend his son Barron Trump's graduation ceremony off court.

On April 30, Judge Merchan, who is presiding over the former president's Stormy Daniels case, announced that the court would not be in session on May 17, allowing Trump to attend the event. But the former president is also expected to speak at the Minnesota GOP event the same day, according to radio station KFGO.

Trump is on trial in Manhattan on 34 counts, including falsifying business records, related to allegations that he orchestrated hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the presidential election of 2016. The presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies Daniels' claim that he had an affair with her in 2006.

Trump had complained on his Truth Social website that he might be forced to miss the graduation of his “wonderful son” Barron, who attends a private school in Florida, because of the secrecy affair. However, Justice Merchan confirmed on April 30 that the court would not sit on that date, commenting: “I don't think May 17 is a problem.”

The Minnesota Republican Party's Lincoln Reagan Dinner, which Trump is hosting with House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, will take place the same day at St. Paul's RiverCentre.

In a statement, Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann commented, “We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota to headline our Lincoln Reagan Dinner, an annual tradition that reminds us of the roots of our party and the leaders who had the most impact in promoting it. our American values. »

The graduation ceremony is expected to begin mid-morning, according to the fact-checking site PolitiFact. Although it's unclear how long it will last, Trump, 77, who owns a private jet, may well be able to make it to the dinner and attend both events.

Newsweek contacted representatives of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign for comment around 2:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. This article will be updated if they decide to comment.

Trump's planned appearance at the Minnesota event was condemned by Ken Martin, chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, a Democratic Party affiliate.

“Minnesota voters have repeatedly rejected Donald Trump and his efforts to ban abortion, eliminate their health insurance and attack our democracy,” he said in a statement.

“Republicans up and down the ballot will have to answer for why they are abandoning Minnesota values ​​and embracing Donald Trump's alliance.”

But Chris LaCivita, an adviser to the Trump 2024 campaign, believes the Republican candidate has a chance of winning the traditionally Democratic state of Minnesota.

“I think the Biden campaign is deliberately playing a false game by talking about [how] they're going to expand the map to Florida and North Carolina,” he told NBC News on Saturday.

“But we have a real opportunity to expand the map in Virginia and Minnesota.”

On Monday, Judge Merchan fined Trump an additional $1,000 after finding he had again violated a silence order imposed in connection with his trial, and said he would consider sending the firebrand Republican in prison if the offenses continued.

The court then heard testimony from Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney and accounts payable supervisor Deborah Tarasoff.

