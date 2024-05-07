Donald Trump to attend Minnesota GOP event on same day as Barron's graduation





Barron Trump's post-graduation festivities may be missing an important person, as his father, Donald Trump, is reportedly preparing to headline a fundraiser in Minnesota just hours later.

On Monday, May 6, the Minnesota Republican Party announced that the former president, 77, would headline its annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner. The GOP fundraiser, held in Saint Paul, Minn., is scheduled to take place on the same date as Barron's graduation in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to local media, although official dinner details have not been made public.

Donald previously asked Manhattan Criminal Court to suspend his hush money trial on May 17 so he could join his family in Florida for graduation ceremonies.

After review, Judge Juan Merchan granted the defendant's request, saying that because the trial remained on schedule, he believed there would be enough time to cancel the proceedings for a day to accommodate the Trumps.

While Donald is expected to have time to attend both events on May 17, Barron's graduation begins at 10 a.m. and dinner is scheduled for that evening, his attendance at the Minnesota event has not been announced only after knowing he would be excused from court.

Donald Trump arrives for the first day of his criminal trial in New York on April 15, 2024.

Jabin Botsford-Poole/Getty

During his 2020 presidential campaign, then-President Trump pledged to never return to the North Star State if he helped elect Joe Biden.

“What we did for Minnesota, if I lose Minnesota, I’ll never come back,” he said. “I don't care. I'll never come back!”

The former president appears to have forgotten that promise as he aims to woo Midwestern voters before November.

“We are pleased to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota,” said state Republican Party Chairman David Hann. “I can’t think of anyone better suited to join us this year than President Trump.”

Melania and Barron Trump at the White House on August 27, 2020.

Somodevilla/Getty Chip

Barron, meanwhile, turned 18 in March and is reportedly planning his next moves with the help of his mother, Melania Trump.

Melania's main job is to take care of Barron,” a social source told PEOPLE in March, “and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school.”

The former first son largely stayed out of the spotlight during his father's tenure in the White House. After leaving Washington, he enrolled at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach and led a quieter life with his mother and grandparents. Details of his academic plans are unclear.

