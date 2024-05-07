Convinced Of His Income Pocket Multiplied By 20, Jokowi Stops Exports Of Tin And Bauxite This Year





JAKARTA – The Indonesian government is increasingly determined to establish a downstream industrial sector in Indonesia. After banning nickel exports, President Joko Widodo plans to ban tin and bauxite exports this year. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that the government wants to build a downstream industry for the two minerals in the country so that the added value can be absorbed domestically. He estimates that by stopping the export of these two minerals, Indonesia's revenues could be multiplied by 20. “After nickel, this year we will stop exporting tin and bauxite,” he said. Jokowi said during the National Silatnas and the 19th Anniversary of the Army Retirees Association, Friday, August 5. He explained that when Indonesia was still exporting nickel raw materials abroad, Indonesia pocketed Rp. 1,000,000. 15 trillion rupiah per year, but when raw material exports were stopped, Indonesia was able to reap profits of up to 15 trillion rupiah. 300,000 billion in 2021. “It’s just a product. From 15 trillion rupees it increased to 300 trillion rupees, a 20-fold increase. Until we were sued by the WTO and the case is not over until now , I will face it,” he said. Jokowi stressed that the court case Indonesia is currently facing at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the ban on raw nickel exports will not discourage the government from stopping exports of mining raw materials. With the cessation of exports of mining raw materials, the president believes that Indonesia will also benefit from many benefits, including an increase in the value of domestic investments, including capital flows from abroad. Earlier, Investment Minister/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said the government would ban the export of bauxite and tin this year in a bid to develop the downstream of the minerals . renewable and environmentally friendly energy. “We, from the Ministry of Investment, are translating economic transformation downstream with a natural resource management approach. Nickel, we will stop. Bauxite will soon be stopped. In 2022, we will stop bauxite and at the end of 2022, we will also stop tin exports,” he said. According to Bahlil, stopping mineral exports will encourage downstream, which will bring maximum value addition to the country. He said the government's ban on nickel exports has been proven to increase exports of nickel-based products, including stainless steel. “What is happening, in 2022, our exports of nickel products are only 2 billion US dollars. And in 2022, the downstream exports of stainless steel reached 20 billion US dollars,” he said. declared. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

