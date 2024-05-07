Relations between Westminster and Holyrood at rock bottom, ex-PM McLeish

Former Scottish first minister Henry McLeish said the country was more divided than it has been in 25 years and described relations between Holyrood and Westminster as “at an all-time low”.

Mr McLeish was Prime Minister between 2000 and 2001 and recalls easy communications with Tony Blair, then Prime Minister, as well as the late Home Secretary Robin Cook, who facilitated his visit to the White House and at the Vatican.

Giving evidence to the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster as part of the inquiry into intergovernmental relations, Mr McLeish said: This could have led us wrongly to believe that it would always be this way.

He said that in the years since former Prime Minister Boris Johnson took office in 2019, there has been a lack of respect for possible devolutions, and described a pitched battle between unionism and nationalism.

The former Scottish Labor leader recalled being able to phone Mr Blair or Mr Cook in difficult situations, and said: This degree of networking has been absolutely strong in developing devolution in Scotland.

Mr McLeish said the lack of respect from prime ministers including Boris Johnson, Lis Truss and Rishi Sunak was costing Scotland and described the political environment as unproductive.

He added: Arrogance in the House does not promote devolution and alienates people.

Mr McLeish said that from 2007 onwards the SNP had enjoyed electoral success but the country was at a standstill, and added: In my view the relationship between Holyrood and Westminster has reached an all-time low.

He said: The country is more divided than it has been in 25 years and the question of independence, in my opinion, is going nowhere. There is an opportunity to reconsider where the issue of decentralization might lie.

My view is that we need some rules of the game now and we don't have them. If I'm a former politician and I see a public policy issue end up in the Supreme Court, then democracy has failed. There need to be rules of the game if players behave badly.

Another former prime minister, Lord McConnell, who represented the Scottish Labor Party and led Scotland between 2001 and 2007, said the smoking ban only came about because of devolution, and described it like the moment when Parliament reached its majority.

Lord McConnell said: The reason this happened successfully is because Scotland made decisions for itself. The public decision was split about 50/50, but Scottish citizens accepted a decision they did not want because it was made by their elected representatives.

He told the inquiry he believed civil servants should serve two-year stints in the devolved countries and London, and said the political landscape since 2015 lacked direction compared to his predecessors.

Lord McConnell

Lord McConnell added: Whatever people may think of the various decisions of New Labor or the Coalition, I think this period of government had a purpose of trying to have an impact on everyday life and improve our country , which no longer exists since 2015.

We made sure that those first few years were very, very productive. I think my immediate successors had a strategy to have a Scottish government that was seen as bringing good change for Scotland and a way of campaigning for independence.

Giving evidence, he said the structure of intergovernmental relations needed to change and praised leading New Labor figures including David Blunkett and Charles Clarke for their enthusiasm and understanding of devolution.

Lord McConnell

Mr McConnell said: “I think there should be a rule if you are in the UK civil service it should be mandatory that you have spent two years in a devolved government and the same in Scotland whether you go from time in London.

The structure of intergovernmental relations must change the understanding, the knowledge, the ability of people to talk to each other; have some sort of rules in place that mean people have the contacts and knowledge that you get from sharing an office with someone.

He said Scotland's next First Minister, John Swinney, should be honest about the problems facing Scotland and not be able to create jobs with fancy headlines or slogans.

Mr McConnell said: Some Scottish MPs were unhappy with the smoking ban, but that did not stop it being enforced. What is sad, I find, is that over time, new generations of politicians have not had this personal experience which allowed them to understand what is happening elsewhere.

When asked to give advice to Mr Swinney, he said: As First Minister of Scotland, people don't want you to disappoint them.