Sir. President Trump to Headline 2024 MN Lincoln Reagan Dinner





Trump campaign officials have said they believe Minnesota is “in play” for the 2024 election.

MINNEAPOLIS Former President Donald Trump will headline the Republican Party of Minnesota's annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner this year.

The visit is expected to be the former president's first trip to Minnesota in the 2024 election cycle.

We are delighted to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota to host our Lincoln Reagan Dinner, an annual tradition that reminds us of the roots of our Party and the leaders who had the most impact in promoting our American values. I can think of no one more appropriate to join us this year than President Trump, Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann said in a released statement.

The Minnesota GOP's announcement does not include specific details, but the event is expected next week as the Minnesota GOP holds its annual convention in St. Paul starting May 17.

I couldn't be more excited to welcome President Trump and officially launch our 2024 campaign,” said House Majority Whip Representative Tom Emmer, who will co-host the event. Joe Biden's failed policies show Minnesotans every day that President Trump is the only choice to move our country forward. Let's put America first and win in November.

Chairman Hann, the MN GOP, and Tom Emmer are excited to announce that President Donald J. Trump will headline our 2024 Lincoln Reagan Dinner! We hope to see you there!

Posted by Republican Party of Minnesota on Monday, May 6, 2024

Minnesota Democrats were quick to downplay the ex-president's visit.

By doubling down on Donald Trump and his MAGA agenda, Minnesota Republicans are locking their fate with his in November,” Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement. “Minnesota voters have repeatedly rejected covers Donald Trump and his efforts to ban abortion, their health insurance and attack our democracy. Republicans up and down the ballot will have to answer for why they are abandoning Minnesota values ​​and kissing Donald Trump's ring.

Trump lost Minnesota to President Joe Biden in 2020 by seven percentage points. However, at an event this weekend, Trump campaign officials told Republican donors that Minnesota was among the states “in play” for 2024, NBC News reported.

Minnesota has the longest streak of Democratic victories in presidential elections, dating back to the 1970s.

