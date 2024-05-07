Cornell helps displaced scholars rebuild their lives and careers





Whether it's a sociologist accused of treason, a political cartoonist, or an Afghan artist, displaced academics fleeing conflicts in their home countries have found refuge at Cornell, which has hosted more than scholars and artists at the Institute of International Education than any other university in the world. Cornell is among more than 500 universities worldwide partnering with IIE to offer one- to two-year internships designed to protect the lives, voices and ideas of displaced scholars as they flee conflict and violence. Global Cornell leads campus-community partnership to support visiting international researchers and artists and give them safe haven and career opportunities as they seek a more permanent situation for themselves and their families. Cornell received the IIE Centennial Medal last fall for its work welcoming endangered international scholars. Crisis after crisis, this university has opened its doors to scholars and their families, despite all challenges, and made them feel like they belong, said Allan Goodman, CEO of IIE, in announcing the award on October 30. Turkish sociologist Azat Gndoan and his wife were forced to flee their country in January 2016 after President Recep Tayyip Erdoan accused them and more than 2,000 academic colleagues of treason. Gndoan became a visiting scholar at Cornells Institute of European Studieswhich is part of the Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies. The IIE-SRF scholarship has been a lifeline, Gndoan said. Cornell wasn’t just a stopover. It was a catapult that launched me into future possibilities. Today, Gndoan is an associate professor in the Honors Program at Florida State University. It’s been six years since we moved to Tallahassee. It's a great feeling to eventually form our own community of scholars and neighbors, he said, and my ties to Cornell are still strong. Nicaraguan political cartoonist Pedro X. Molina continues his daily work of skewering Nicaragua's dictatorship from Ithaca. Facing a crackdown on media critics, he and his family fled to New York in December 2018. After two years at Ithaca College, Molina became a guest critic at Einaudis. Latin America and Caribbean Studies Program. He says his experience at Cornell fueled his creativity, amplified his message to a global audience and helped him build a local network. In 2023, Molina received the Vclav Havel International Prize for Creative Dissent, recognizing top artists who use their work to speak out against oppression. He was a 2024 finalist for the Herblock Prize for Excellence in Editorial Cartooning. My work aims to highlight the fact that freedom is not a permanent state, Molina said. It is a delicate asset to promote and protect on a daily basis, because it is constantly under threat. Afghan artist and museum professional Sharifa Elja Sharifi fled her country in September 2021, a month after the Taliban took control and implemented policies stripping women of virtually all their rights. Today, Sharifi is finishing her second year as a visiting scholar at the Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art, with research focused on Persian pieces at renowned museums. Asian art collection and several exhibitions to his credit. My colleagues helped me a lot to get my strength back and get started, Sharifi said. She was recently accepted into Cornells doctoral program in art history, archeology and visual studies. Sharifi feels a deep sense of duty and responsibility towards Afghan women. Those of us who left, she said, must become the voice of women living under the Taliban. Read the full series on Gndoan, Molina and Sharifi on the Global Cornell website. Sheri Englund is senior associate director of communications at Global Cornell.

