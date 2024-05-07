Indian TReDS Platforms Advance Rapid Invoice Deduplication with New Global Standards





TReDS (Trade Receivables Discounting System) platforms in India have migrated invoice fingerprinting solution from DLT to confidential cloud computing. The new solution, called Secure Financing, is standards-based and can handle several million documents and multiple document types.

Expanded connectivity for TReDS providers means the global standard for privacy-preserving fraud prevention technology is now in India.

Domestic and cross-border trade continues to grow year on year, contributing significantly to the well-being of Indian SMEs and hence the Indian economy, said Imran Khan, Executive Director, International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) India. A standards-based, global system provides industry practitioners with an enhanced level of fraud prevention to help reduce risk.

TReDS platform providers, Receivables Exchange of India (RXIL), M1Xchange and Invoicemart, all operate on the global system live with the MonetaGos secure financing solution, the leader in trade and financial fraud prevention.

Neal Harm, Secretary General of FCI, the global representative body for the factoring and financing of domestic and international open account trade receivables, said: “The importance of adopting risk mitigation strategies which include controls fraud prevention cannot be overstated. The use of accessible and scalable technology and implementation of best practices will contribute to the continued growth of the Indian domestic and international trade receivables market.

The TReDS service has seen continued growth with a 55% increase in funded invoices in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to statistics from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Neil Shonhard, CEO of MonetaGo, is encouraged by both the increase in funding value and the expansion of fraud prevention capacity, saying that the value added by TReDS is essential to safeguarding and continued expansion of the trade and receivables sector, and to continue to experience this year-on-year growth.

Ketan Gaikwad, CEO of RXIL, said India was an early adopter of fraud prevention measures that helped create a safer local receivables finance market. Add to this the recent enhancement of TReD capabilities and we are confident that it will provide a solid foundation for the trajectory of the RXIL business.

There are substantial opportunities in the Indian trade and receivables market, and the extensive connectivity and capabilities of the secure finance system will ensure that these opportunities are not lost to fraudsters, said Sundeep Mohindru, Promoter and Director, M1Xchange . The business community has worked hard to reduce risks, which has enabled greater access to finance for MSMEs, a vital part of the economic ecosystem.

Commenting on the move of TReDS exchanges to the new cloud-based infrastructure, Neil Shonhard, CEO of MonetaGo, said: “The RBI and the Indian factoring and trade finance community have paved the way for adoption of the global standard for preventing duplicate financing fraud. MonetaGo will continue to uphold its fraud prevention commitments, enabling lenders to offer greater liquidity to MSMEs.

TReDS was launched by the RBI in 2017. MonetaGos' confidential computing technology underpins the TReDS service to provide duplicate funding checks in a privacy-preserving manner, protecting data and ensuring confidentiality of all parties involved.

