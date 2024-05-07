Politics
Narendra Modi votes in India's torrid summer elections
AHMEDABAD, India Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted Tuesday as India held the third phase of a vast general electionwhen seats in his home state Gujarat and 10 other regions will be decided.
The world's most populous country began voting on April 19 in seven-phase elections in which nearly a billion people are eligible to vote, with ballot counting scheduled for June 4.
The voter turnout is, however, a cause for concern as the first two phases recorded slightly lower figures than the 2019 polls and early figures from the Electoral Commission showed a drop on Tuesday also to 61.45%, compared to around 66% in the same phase five. years ago.
Modi is seeking a rare third consecutive term in a vote that pits his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against an alliance of more than two dozen opposition parties. Polls suggest he will win a comfortable majority.
The Prime Minister was the guest of President Joe Biden at a state dinner in June 2023.
Modi voted in the Gandhinagar constituency where his number two, Home Minister Amit Shah, is the BJP candidate.
He urged citizens to actively participate in the “festival of democracy,” while taking care of their health as summer temperatures continue to rise in many parts of the country.
Dressed in saffron and white, he was surrounded by hundreds of supporters and party members, signing autographs and speaking to children on his way to the polling station.
Modi's campaign began by highlighting his economic record, social measures, national pride and personal popularity. The BJP strongly presses on his popularity, with his image adorning everything from bags of rice distributed to the poor to large posters in towns and villages.
But some voters felt that was not enough.
“Yes, the government is giving us free rice, but what's the use? Look at the price of potatoes and onions. It has never been this high before,” said Rina Kathar, 50, from Baligate, in the state of Assam, in the northeast of the country. voted on Tuesday.
Assam is prone to frequent flooding and Mr Ahmed, 30, said his main concerns were the poor state of roads and poor drainage system in the state capital, Guwahati.
Increase voter turnout with anti-Muslim attacks
Modi changed his campaign strategy after the first phase of voting and focused more on strengthening the BJP's Hindu base by attacking his rivals as pro-Muslim, even as a survey indicated that employment and inflation were voters' main concerns.
In an interview with Times Now channel aired on Monday, Modi said he was not opposed to Islam or Muslims and wanted the community to think about its future growth while voting.
Modi's critics accuse him and his party of targeting Muslim minorities for electoral gains. The allegations grew after Modi referred to Muslims in a recent speech as “infiltrators” who have “more children.”
Tuesday's poll involves 93 seats in 11 states and territories, with Gujarat and Maharashtra in the west and Karnataka in the south accounting for 50 seats. This would complete voting for 283 of Parliament's 543 elected seats.
In the 2019 elections, the BJP won more than 70 of the 93 seats up for grabs on Tuesday, but it faces tougher struggles this time as the main opposition Congress party gained strength in Karnataka and a regional partner split in Maharashtra.
The voter turnout of 66.14% and 66.71% respectively in the first two phases was slightly lower than the corresponding phases five years ago, with analysts blaming summer heat and the absence of a single strong issue to motivate voters.
The Electoral Commission has since stepped up its campaign to encourage people to vote while consulting with weather officials and health and disaster agencies to address the heatwave's impact on Tuesday's vote.
Among those who voted in Gujarat was Gautam Adanithe billionaire president of the Adani Group conglomerate, close to Modi.
“Today is democracy day and I call on people to get out and vote,” he told reporters after the vote. “India is moving forward and will continue to do so.”
