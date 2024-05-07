Greek Prime Minister to visit Ankara amid improving relations

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan confirmed on Monday that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of neighboring Greece will visit Trkiye on May 13. The visit has already been announced by Mitsotakis and follows a visit by Erdoan to Athens in December.

Although they share a history and cultural heritage, the two countries located on opposite shores of the Aegean Sea have been hostile towards each other in the past over a number of issues, mainly the sharing of territorial waters. and policies regarding the island of Cyprus where the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities reside.

After a brief period of bickering, Ankara and Athens began to move closer together under the leadership of Mitsotakis and Erdoan. However, they are not shy about airing their grievances against each other on a number of issues, such as Greece's designation of marine parks in the Aegean Sea.

Associate Professor Fatih Fuat Tuncer of Geliim University, an expert on international relations, told Daily Sabah on Tuesday that the two countries still had outstanding issues, such as the Cyprus issue. He stressed that tensions were particularly high in terms of energy investments without resolving the continental shelf issue. Trkiye, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected demands for maritime borders made by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration.

Tuncer also addressed the issue of marine parks. Even if the question of the continental shelf is still not resolved, this approach by Greece under the guise of ecological preservation will not be tolerated by Trkiye, he stressed.

The issue of sovereign territory between Trkiye and Greece has flared up again over the latter's plan to create a new marine park in the Aegean Sea, despite recent normalization efforts. Ankara denounced the Greek Foreign Ministry's statement in April declaring its intention to inaugurate two new marine parks, one in the Aegean Sea and the other in the Ionian Sea, ahead of the 9th Our Ocean conference in Athens this week next.

The Aegean Marine Park will span 11 groups of deserted islands and islets from the western island of Milos, located in northern Crete, to Nisyros, near the Data peninsula , in the western Turkish province of Mula. A marine park is a designated park that sets aside a certain area to ensure ecological sustainability and enable marine recreational activities, among other things. A certain area would be reserved for scientific research in the region where maritime traffic is controlled and there is no construction activity. We recommend that Greece not involve the outstanding issues of the Aegean Sea and questions regarding the status of certain islands, islets and rocks whose sovereignty has not been ceded to Greece by international treaties, within the framework of its own agenda, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. in a statement last month.

Both sides have taken high-profile steps to improve relations in recent years, notably since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in 2022. During Erdoan's visit to Greece last month, they agreed to boost trade , to keep communication channels open and to seek military confidence. – take measures to reduce tensions and work on the issues that separate them, notably in the Aegean Sea. Although official statements have been positive, the problems are long-standing and deep-rooted. Neither side expects the process to proceed without turbulence, especially in the Aegean Sea, where Turkish and Greek aircraft have often clashed until recently.

In January 2023, Ankara and Athens reached respective deals with Washington over fighter jets, raising concerns about further skirmishes in the region.

Ankara has repeatedly warned its neighbor against an arms race with Trkiye, particularly regarding the building of a military presence on the disputed Aegean islands since the 1960s, in violation of treaties under -war.

Greece's purchase of F-35 fighter jets from the United States and increased defense budgets aim to thwart the protection of Turkish interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece says it must defend the islands against a possible attack from Trkiye, but Turkish officials have said continued militarization of the islands could lead Ankara to question their ownership.

Any normalization of relations would ease tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and contribute to regional stability. Libya and Egypt, countries in the southern Mediterranean, are also stakeholders in the issue of continental shelves.

Tuncer said negotiations between the Turkish and Greek sides would likely also focus on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the role both sides can play in the conflict. They will also likely talk about Greece's position following Trkiyes' decision to (stop) trade with Israel in the context of the (Palestinian-Israeli conflict).

But I believe it will be a meeting with positive messages from both sides, he concluded.