PM Modi's fodder stunt on Lalu Yadav, his no-bigger-than-me OBC response





PM Modi took digs at RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav for his remarks on reservations Patna: Launching a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said INDIA's ally is talking about giving 'total reservation' to Muslims and depriving people Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC community. The Prime Minister, addressing a rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, called Mr Prasad a leader “who ate fodder meant for animals” – a setback to the RJD leader's conviction in a corruption case. fodder scam. “The Congress remains silent, but one of its allies today confirmed the intentions of the INDI alliance. One of their leaders, who was imprisoned in a fodder scam case and was punished by the court. See his shamelessness. He is released on bail for health reasons. In your village, if someone is serving a prison sentence, people stay away. Congress has fallen so low that he dances with these people. there,” he said. “He (Prasad) is saying Muslims should get reservation, not just reservation, he is saying Muslims should get full reservation. What does that mean? It means they want to snatch reservation from the SC, ST and OBC communities and give it to Muslims,” he added. The Prime Minister's remarks come amid the BJP's charge against the Congress, accusing the main opposition party of planning to snatch reservation benefits from backward communities and give them to Muslims. The Congress has denied any such plans and accused the ruling party of trying to create a diversion during the election period. Adding to the row, Mr Prasad yesterday said he was in favor of extending reservation benefits to Muslims. He also claimed that the BJP wanted to remove reservations. “The BJP is against the reservations made in the Constitution. So it wants to remove both,” he said yesterday. On the BJP's accusation that if elected, the Congress, RJD and other allies would “steal” reservations meant for OBCs and divert them to Muslims, the ailing leader said: “Muslims should get reserves, pura”. The BJP responded that Mr Prasad's statement was “very serious”. “Lalu Prasad Yadav said that complete reservation should be given to Muslims. This word, 'pura ka pura' (complete) used by him in his statement is very serious. This clearly shows that they (INDIA) want grant reservation to Muslims from SC, ST and OBC,” BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told the media. Amid accusations from the BJP, Mr. Prasad today issued a fresh statement, emphasizing that the basis of reservations is not religion but social backwardness. “The Prime Minister does not understand this. We have implemented the recommendations of the Mandal Commission. Has Narendra Modi ever read them? The Mandal Commission recommendations provide reservations to over 3,500 backward castes, including including those of other religions.” Referring to the BJP, he said, “They are not a bigger and truer OBC than me, are they? They don't understand the poor, the backward and the Dalits any more than I do. They only make them fight. The RJD patriarch alleged a long-standing conspiracy by the RSS and the BJP to end reservations and the Constitution. “In 2000, the NDA government had even set up a Constitution Review Commission. They do not respect the Constitution. If they did, they would not use divisive language to spread hatred,” a- he declared.

