Stormy Daniels testifies in Donald Trump's secret trial – NBC New York





Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday at Donald Trump's secret trial, describing to jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had with him in 2006 that resulted in her being paid to remain silent for the presidential race 10 years later.

Jurors seemed fascinated as Daniels offered a detailed and sometimes graphic account of the encounter that Trump has denied. Trump stared straight ahead as Daniels entered the courtroom, then whispered to her lawyers and lowered her head away from the witness stand as she testified.

This testimony was by far the most anticipated spectacle in a trial that oscillates between tabloidesque elements and dry explanations of record keeping. The court appearance of a porn actress who claims she had an intimate encounter with a former US president adds to a long string of historic firsts in the case, which was already fraught with sordid allegations about sex, pot – wine and dissimulations. This comes as the presumptive Republican nominee makes a new bid for the White House.

Daniels launched into salacious details over repeated objections from defense attorneys, who after the lunch break demanded for the first time a mistrial because of prejudicial and irrelevant comments.

It's the kind of testimony that can't be undone, defense attorney Todd Blanche said. How can we address this situation in a way that is fair to President Trump?

The judge denied the request and said defense attorneys should have raised more objections during testimony. Later in the day, Team Trump took the opportunity to question Daniels to describe her as motivated by personal animosity and profiting from her claims against Trump.

“Am I right that you hate President Trump?” defense attorney Susan Necheles asked Daniels.

Yes, she admitted.

Daniels' statements are at the heart of the case because during the final weeks of Trump's 2016 Republican presidential campaign, his then-lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 to keep the silence over what she says was an awkward and unexpected sexual encounter with Trump. during a celebrity golf outing in Lake Tahoe in July 2006. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Under questioning from the prosecutor, Daniels described how an initial meeting at a golf tournament, where they discussed the adult film industry, evolved into a brief sexual encounter that she said Trump had initiated after inviting her to dinner and returning to his hotel suite.

She said she did not feel physically or verbally threatened, even though she knew her bodyguard was outside the suite. There was also what she perceived as an imbalance of power: Trump was taller and blocking the way.

At the time, Trump was married to his wife, Melania, who was not in court for the trial. She said Trump told her they didn't sleep in the same room, prompting her to shake her head at the defense table.

A former White House aide to Donald Trump has spoken out at the former president's secret trial. News 4's Chris Glorioso reports.

After it was over, Daniels said, “It was really hard to get my shoes back because my hands were shaking so much.

He said: Oh, that was great. Let's meet again, honey, Daniels continued. I just wanted to leave.

In the years since the encounter was revealed, Daniels has become a vocal antagonist of Trump, sharing her story numerous times and criticizing the former president with mocking and derogatory remarks. But there was no precedent for Tuesday's events, when she came face-to-face with Trump and was asked under oath, in a stark courtroom, to describe her experiences at a jury considering whether to convict a former U.S. president of felony crimes for the first time. in history.

She said she met Trump because the adult film studio she worked for at the time sponsored one of the holes on the golf course. They discussed the adult film industry and her abilities as a director during the Trump group's visit. The famous real estate developer remarked that she had to be the smart one if she was going to make films, Daniels recalled.

Later, in an area known as the gift room, where famous golfers collected gift bags and presents, Trump remembered her as the smartest and asked her to dinner, said Daniels.

She said her publicist at the time suggested in a phone call that Trump's invitation was a good excuse to skip a work dinner and that it would make a great story and perhaps help her career.

What could go wrong? she remembered the publicist's saying.

She said the two saw each other periodically in the years that followed, when she said she rejected Trump's advances. She testified that she learned from her agent in 2011, several years after her last contact with Trump, that the story had been published in a magazine.

She said she agreed to an interview for $15,000 because I would rather make money than have someone make money from me, and at least I could control the narrative. The story was never published, but later that year she was alarmed when an article appeared on a website.

Perhaps seeking to preempt defense claims that she was in dire need of a massive settlement, Daniels testified that she was in the best financial situation of her life, making 10 films a year, when she allowed his manager to tell his story during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

She said she had no intention of approaching Cohen or Trump about paying her for her story.

My motivation was not money,” she said. “It was to get the story out there,” she testified.

But Necheles focused on that, pressuring Daniels that she owes Trump hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees stemming from an unsuccessful defamation lawsuit and tweeting in 2022 that She'll go to jail before I pay a cent.

That was me saying, I'm not going to pay to tell the truth, Daniels testified Tuesday.

The testimony so far has made clear that at the time of the payment to Daniels, Trump and his campaign were reeling from the October 2016 release of the never-before-seen 2005 Access Hollywood footage in which he boasted about seizing women's genitals without their permission.

The candidate spoke by phone with Cohen and Hope Hicks, his campaign's press secretary, the next day, as they sought to limit the damage caused by the tape and keep his alleged affairs out of the press, according to testimony.

Before this video was made public, “there was little, if any, interest in his claims, according to testimony from his then-attorney, Keith Davidson, earlier in the trial.” A deal was struck with the National Enquirer for Daniels' story, but the Davidson tabloid began negotiating directly with Cohen, raised the price to $130,000, and made a deal.

After the deadline for Cohen's $130,000 payment passed, she authorized Davidson to cancel the deal. He did so, via email, according to documents presented to the court. But about two weeks later, the deal was revived.

Daniels testified that she ended up with about $96,000 of the $130,000 payment, after her lawyer and agent got their share.

She also said she was committed to her nondisclosure agreement with Cohen, declining to comment to The Wall Street Journal on a November 2016 article that reported she had been in discussions to tell her story on Good Morning America but that nothing had come of it. . She also declined when the newspaper asked for comment before breaking the news of her hush money deal in 2018.

After the story was published, her life turned into chaos, she testified.

I was in the forefront everywhere, she remembers.

Prosecutors are turning to their star witness, Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the secret payments.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments. The trial is the first of his four criminal cases to go before a jury.

