Turkey, Kuwait sign six deals as Erdogan welcomes country's emir





ANKARA Turkey and Kuwait signed six cooperation agreements aimed at strengthening ties between their countries, particularly in the fields of defense and diplomacy, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal on Tuesday al-Ahmad al-Sabah in Ankara. Sheikh Meshal, who traveled to Turkey for his first visit to a non-Arab country since taking office in December, was welcomed by Erdogan in a state ceremony. Following the talks between the two leaders and the Kuwaiti-Turkish delegations, Erdogan and the Kuwaiti leader oversaw the signing ceremony of six cooperation agreements in various fields in order to strengthen their collaboration, notably in the diplomatic, defense sectors and trade. Among the agreements are a protocol on defense procurement between the two governments and a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic dialogue between the two countries. This visit, which marks a first since the last visit of Sheikh Meshal's predecessor, the late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, visited Istanbul in 2017, also coincided with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Kuwait. Speaking on Monday, Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez said the visit comes at a tumultuous time in the region and that, in addition to bilateral relations, the two leaders would also discuss the war between Israel and the Hamas and other regional developments, according to Kuwait's official news agency, KUNA. The two countries in the region aim to increase their trade volume to $1 billion from $688 million in 2023, according to official Turkish data. The trade balance is favorable to Turkey, with Turkish exports to the oil-rich country exceeding $583 million last year. The Gulf country also signed a $367 million deal with Baykar, maker of Bayraktar turkey drones, to buy TB2 armed drones in 2023. Meanwhile, Kuwaiti direct investments in Turkey reached $1.5 billion in 2024, according to figures from the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Council (DEIK).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2024/05/turkey-and-kuwait-sign-six-deals-erdogan-hosts-countrys-emir The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos