Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to visit Hyderabad today; traffic restrictions imposed, notices issued. Check here

Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city, the Hyderabad Police has imposed traffic restrictions and issued an advisory for the next 2 days. On May 7 and 8, travel restricted or diverted in different areas.

PM Modi will reach Hyderabad on Tuesday evening and he will spend the night at Raj Bhavan. On Wednesday, he will address public meetings in Vemulawada and Warangal for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will travel from Begumpet Airport via Airport to Raj Bhavan via Airport Y Junction – under PNT Flyover – Shoppers Stop – Hyderabad Public School – Begumpet Flyover – Green Lands – statue by Rajiv Gandhi / Monappa Island Junction – Yashoda Hospital – MMTS.

Next day, PM Modi will move to Begumpet Airport from Raj Bhavan on Wednesday via MMTS – Yashoda Hospital – Rajiv Gandhi Statue / Monappa Island Junction – turn right at Praja Bhavan – Fly over Begumpet – Hyderabad Public School – Stop from buyers – Fly under PNT – turn left at Airport Y junction – Begumpet Airport.

Accordingly, citizens are advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

PM Modi votes in Gujarat

Modi cast his vote at a polling booth in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday in the single-phase voting for 25 seats in Gujarat. Modi visited the polling station at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after polling began at 7 am and cast his vote.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is fighting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi arrived at the polling station. Modi greeted people and signed autographs on his way to the polling station.

He bowed to his elder brother Somabhai Modi before entering the polling booth. The Prime Minister, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday evening, cast his vote in the polling booth after having his finger tattooed.

After coming out of the polling booth, Modi greeted the crowd and showed his inked finger. Polling began at 7 am in all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. Modi is a registered voter from Ranip area. Somabhai Modi lives near Nishan School, which falls under Sabarmati assembly segment of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: May 07, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

