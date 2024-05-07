Stormy Daniels testifies during day 13 of Trump's secret trial in New York | Donald Trump News





His story is at the heart of the clandestine criminal trial against former US President Donald Trump.

And on Tuesday, Stormy Daniels finally took the witness stand, becoming the highest-profile person to testify in the historic New York trial.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to an alleged hush money payment made to silence Daniels, an adult film star who says she had an affair with the Republican leader.

The payment took place against the backdrop of the 2016 presidential election, which Trump ultimately won.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office argued that Trump tried to conceal the payment of the money to avoid damaging revelations during the final months of his presidential campaign.

Trump's defense lawyers, however, have denied any wrongdoing, saying their client was simply trying to protect his family. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Crowds gathered outside the courtroom Tuesday morning as anticipation grew for Daniels' appearance. Trump is the first US president, past or present, to face criminal charges.

Here are some of the takeaways from the 13th day of his trial:

Adult film star and director Stormy Daniels wrote about her alleged affair with Trump in the book Full Disclosure. [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Hearing opens with discussion of Daniels' testimony

Before Tuesday's proceedings began, the courtroom was buzzing with the possibility of Daniels testifying. What would she say on the witness stand?

Defense attorney Susan Necheles began the proceedings by asking Judge Juan Merchan to bar Daniels from discussing the details of her alleged affair with Trump.

Daniels wrote about his version of events in the book Full Disclosure, which included graphic descriptions of the former president's physical appearance.

The prosecution acknowledged that it was not necessary to give details about genitals, but it maintained that some details about the relationship between Trump and Daniels were necessary.

Merchan agreed to allow limited details to establish Daniels' alleged affair because he acknowledged she might otherwise have credibility issues.

Necheles sits with Trump at defense table before Stormy Daniels testimony [Mary Altaffer/AP Photo/pool]

The first witness talks about Trump's books

Before Daniels could testify, the prosecution presented another witness: Sally Franklin of the Penguin Random House publishing house.

Prosecutors asked Franklin to read excerpts from Trump's books, How to Get Rich and Think Like a Billionaire, illustrating the former president's hands-on approach to business dealings.

They also asked Franklin to read passages suggesting how Trump approaches interpersonal conflict.

For many years I said if someone screws you, fire them, Franklin read How to Get Rich.

Franklin, director of Penguin Random House, testifies to what Trump wrote in his book How to Get Rich [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Daniels takes the witness stand

Then came the words many court watchers had been waiting for: People call Stormy Daniels.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, began by explaining her upbringing in Louisiana and how she entered the adult film industry at age 23. But her testimony quickly turned to her relationship with Trump, whom she said she met in 2006 at a celebrity golf course. tournament in Nevada.

When Trump later invited him to dinner, Daniels recalled that his publicist was optimistic that it could be a good opportunity. What could go wrong? she remembered the publicist's message.

She said she met Trump at his apartment for the meal. Trump, she explained, floated the idea that she could appear on his reality TV show The Apprentice.

He says, “This is your chance for someone to see you and maybe give you that opportunity,” Daniels said. He presented it as a win-win.

But when Daniels returned from a bathroom visit, she said she found Trump naked in his underwear and sitting on the bed.

At first it was just a surprise, like a jump scare, she said. I didn't expect anyone to be there, not to mention a lot of clothes.

She said she and Trump had sex, adding that afterwards I just wanted to leave.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger questions Daniels on the witness stand while displaying a photo of her and Trump together [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Daniels opens up about secret money negotiations

In her testimony, Daniels highlighted the power differential between her and Trump and how she hoped he would follow through on her offer to feature her on The Apprentice.

But eventually it became clear that opportunity wasn't going to come, she said.

Then, in 2011, Daniels said a website got wind of her alleged affair with Trump and she was offered $15,000 for an interview.

I'd rather make money than have someone make money from me, and at least I could control the narrative, she explained. The story was never published, and Daniels said she was threatened to remain silent afterward.

Over the next few years, Daniels said she didn't get much interest in her story. But that changed when Trump launched his 2016 presidential bid and reporters discovered an audio recording of him talking about grabbing women's genitals.

She then learned that Michael Cohen, then Trump's lawyer, was willing to buy her silence.

They were interested in paying for the story, which was the best thing that could happen, because my husband wouldn't know but there would still be documentation, Daniels said.

She added that she did not negotiate the secret sum of $130,000: I didn't care how much. I just wanted to do it.

Eric Trump attends his father's criminal trial on March 7, 2024, tweeting his support from the courtroom and disparaging the proceedings. [Curtis Means/AP Photo/pool]

Defense requests mistrial

After a lunch break, Trump's defense team pushed for a mistrial, arguing that Daniels' testimony had prevented the former president from receiving a fair trial.

It's the kind of testimony that can't be undone, said Trump lawyer Todd Blanche. He described Daniels' testimony as designed to cause his client pure embarrassment while presenting damaging evidence to the jury.

I agree there are some things it would have been better not to say, Merchan replied. But he called on the defense team to be more proactive in expressing objections to what Daniels said.

When you say the bell has rung, the defense has to take some responsibility for that, Merchan said, adding that he would have objected several times if he had been in the defense team's shoes.

Ultimately, Merchan quickly overturned the motion for a mistrial. “I don't believe we're at the point where a mistrial is warranted,” he said, allowing the proceedings to move forward.

