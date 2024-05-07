Stormy Daniels gives graphic account of meeting Donald Trump during criminal trial





Stormy Daniels, the porn actor, gave a graphic account of Donald Trump's alleged sexual advances towards her in a hotel room in 2006 during her highly anticipated testimony at the former US president's criminal trial in Manhattan.

The details offered in court by Daniels were so salacious that Trump's lawyer asked the judge to order a mistrial, saying his account was unduly and inappropriately prejudicial, a request the judge denied.

The 45-year-old, who received $130,000 in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election to keep silent about the alleged encounter, was sworn in Tuesday morning, just steps from the defense table where seated a visibly agitated Trump. , flanked by his lawyers.

Daniels, often laughing nervously, recounted how she was invited to Trump's penthouse suite after meeting him at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. The two discussed the porn industry and Trump, then a reality TV star, offered to put her on the next season of The Apprentice, she told the jury.

She testified that she hit Trump on the butt with a rolled up magazine and that he told her not to worry about his wife Melania because they did not sleep in the same room.

Daniels claimed that after going to the bathroom, she discovered Trump on a bed in his boxers and a t-shirt.

When she hesitated to have sex with the real estate mogul, he told her: I thought you were serious about what you wanted and I insinuated that she should go through with it. to get out of this trailer park. These comments were heard by the jury but were later stricken from the record.

The two men then had brief sex without using a condom, Daniels added.

The testimony, four weeks into the trial, has cast indignity on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, who has already been forced off the campaign trail and into a cold courtroom for most of it of the week to listen to former associates and collaborators dig up details about his past.

Trump, who was joined in court by his son Eric and close adviser Boris Epshteyn, whispered angrily to his lawyer at several points during Daniels' testimony and often looked directly at the witness.

After a lunch break, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, formally requested a mistrial, arguing: I don't think anyone could listen to what this witness said and think that it had anything to do with the conduct alleged.

Trump also used social media to criticize the proceedings, posting on his Truth Social site: THE ACCUSATION, WHICH HAS NO CASE, HAS GONE TOO FAR. MISTRIAL!

The 77-year-old was warned by the trial judge that he would be jailed if he continued to flout the court's silence order by attacking witnesses and jurors seated for the trial.

Judge Juan Merchan said he agreed with Blanche that there were certain things that [would] It probably would have been better not to say it, but he concluded that he did not believe a mistrial was justified.

Trump is accused of falsifying the business records behind the payments to Daniels. He has always denied having an affair with the actor, whom he has repeatedly denigrated on social networks.

Daniels initially denied any sexual relationship, but later broke a nondisclosure agreement she signed after receiving the $130,000 payments when she went public with the encounter while Trump was president.

Prosecutors alleged that Trump ordered his ex-fixer Michael Cohen to pay Daniels because he feared the revelations would cost him the 2016 election rather than simply embarrass him and that the transactions therefore amounted to an attempt to corrupt the democratic process.

