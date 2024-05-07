Xi Jinping vows to remember blatant US bombing of Chinese embassy





PARIS: President Xi Jinping I swore to never forget NATO the deadly bombing of Chinese Embassy in Belgrade, a few hours before arriving in Serbia, for a crossing of Europe aimed at dividing Brussels' support for the United States.

Twenty-five years ago today, NATO blatantly bombed the Chinese embassy in Yugoslavia, killing three Chinese journalists, Xi said in an article published Tuesday in Politika, Serbia's oldest daily newspaper. We should never forget it, he added. We will never allow such a tragic story to happen again.

During NATO's 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia, U.S. missiles killed three Chinese journalists in a strike that the White House later called a mistake and blamed on faulty maps. The event sparked widespread anti-US protests across China and cemented Beijing's distrust of US-led groups such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Xi's visit to Serbia exactly a quarter of a century after the attack is part of a three-leg tour that includes stops in France and Hungary. China's leader is trying to convince European nations that his country's huge economy is too big to turn away, as Brussels unleashes a salvo of trade probes and aligns with Washington over concerns about capacity China and national security risks.

Adding to the political theater, Xi will be in Europe on the same day as Russian President Vladimir Putin is inaugurated for his fifth term, as concern grows in Western Europe over his war in Ukraine.

Xi's criticism of NATO helps explain why his government supports the Kremlin following its invasion. Chinese officials have repeatedly referenced the bombing of Belgrade in recent years, as Beijing has expressed solidarity with the Russian position that NATO aggression on its borders necessitates war.

U.S. and European leaders have urged Xi to use his relationship with Putin to end what German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently called a senseless war during a trip to Beijing.

Xi told his French counterpart in Paris on Monday that he opposed the war in Ukraine being used to shift blame to a third country, tarnish its image and incite a new Cold War. President Emmanuel Macron reiterated that there can be no security in Europe without security in Ukraine.

Ties between China and Serbia, which is not an EU member, have strengthened under Xi, even as Beijing's broader relationship with Europe deteriorates over human rights issues and trade conflicts.

In the Politika article, Xi writes that the friendship between Beijing and Belgrade was forged with the blood of our compatriots, but will only grow and strengthen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/china/xi-jinping-vows-to-remember-flagrant-us-bombing-of-chinese-embassy/articleshow/109913165.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos