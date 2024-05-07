PM Modi votes in Gandhinagar; congratulates the European Commission for its “almost violence-free” elections





Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city and praised the Election Commission for conducting the polls “almost without violence” and in a manner voter-friendly in the first two phases. Ahmedabad is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, from where PM Modi's cabinet colleague and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is seeking re-election. On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that the conduct of elections in India and their management can be a learning process for other democracies, and added that leading universities of the world should carry out a case study on the country's elections. He also stressed the importance of voting, calling it a special gift. Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday evening, reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after polling began at 7 am and cast his vote. Shah accompanied the Prime Minister when he arrived there to cast his vote. Modi greeted people and gave them autographs on his way to the polling station. He shook hands with many members of the audience. He also lifted a little girl her mother was carrying from the crowd and spent light moments with the child. A woman from the crowd tied a 'rakhi' to him as a sign of brotherly affection. Before entering the polling booth, the Prime Minister bowed to his elder brother Somabhai Modi. He voted after getting a tattoo on his finger. After coming out of the polling booth, Modi greeted the crowd and showed his inked finger. Modi is a registered voter from Ranip area. Somabhai Modi lives near Nishan School, which falls under Sabarmati assembly segment of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Later speaking to journalists, the Prime Minister called on the population to come out and vote in large numbers. “Matdaan samanya daan nahi. Hamare desh main daan ka mahatva hai (Voting is not a common gift. In our country, much importance is attached to donations). People of the country should vote in large numbers keeping this feeling in their hearts,” Modi said. Today is the third phase of voting and campaigning will continue for almost three weeks and four more phases of voting will take place, he said. “As a voter from Gujarat, I have been voting from here (Nishan School) for many years, and our Amitbhai (Shah) is the BJP candidate from here,” Modi said. “Today is the day of celebrations of democracy. I will congratulate the Electoral Commission, security forces and officials involved in conducting the first two phases of voting almost without violence. In the past, violence during elections was very common,” he said. “I would also like to congratulate the Election Commission for conducting the entire elections in a voter-friendly manner. The conduct of our elections, our election management is such that it can be a learning process for others democracies. Leading universities of the world should conduct a case study on Indian elections,” Modi said. “This year, almost 64 countries of the world will go to polls. There should be a comparison of elections between India and other countries. This year, the democracy festival is not only in India but all over the world,” Modi said. He said he would commend the Election Commission for adopting world's best practices in conducting elections in India. Modi also praised the Election Commission for adopting modern technology for election management. Shah cast his vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad's Naranpura locality and appealed to voters to participate enthusiastically to elect a stable government committed to making India prosperous. Shah greeted, interacted and even offered autographs to his supporters as he approached his polling booth in a sub-office in Ahmedabad. Shah accompanied his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah and his wife to vote. After casting his vote, the Union minister posed for pictures with his wife as he showed his inked finger and a victory sign. Shah greeted people after coming out of the polling booth and went to a nearby temple to offer prayers with his family members as part of the tradition he followed every voting day. “I would like to urge all the voters across the country, as well as the voters of Gujarat, to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy. Choose a stable government that would make the country secure, prosperous, caring for the welfare of the poor and which is the pride of the government of India,” Shah told the media after casting his vote. Published May 7, 2024, 2:20 p.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/lok-sabha-elections-2024-pm-modi-casts-his-vote-in-gandhinagar-praises-ec-for-almost-violence-free-polls-3012047 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos