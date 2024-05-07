[Interview] A day in the life of entrepreneur Samantha Johnson

HOME AND DIY NEWS

Revitalizing Craft: Samantha Johnson's Visionary Approach to Local Retail Manufacturing Post-COVID

As an industry, we are still reeling from the ripple effects of the pandemic and the Suez Canal blockage, and businesses have faced unprecedented challenges.

For many, being agile has created momentum, and this is certainly true for Samantha Johnson, managing director of Welcome And Pintail candles. Global disruption was the catalyst for a significant strategic shift, from her career trajectory to how she manages her new ventures. With a rich academic background in law (Cambridge) and criminology (Oxford), and a strong career culminating in a central role at Hobbycraft, Samantha's journey is marked by a rigorous approach to data and efficiency, essential at the helm of two thriving businesses.

A new chapter: Avalon Home and Pintail Candles

In the midst of a global supply chain upheaval, Samantha launched Avalon Home in April 2023, reviving a century-old family business specializing in bespoke table linens. The entrepreneurial narrative expanded with the acquisition of Pintail Candles in June 2023, known for its distinctive candle boxes since 1993.

Both businesses, nestled in the heart of Cumbria, embody a commitment to local craftsmanship, with a dedicated team of 15 members of staff driving forward a vision of bespoke homewares and candles.

From factories to artisan workshops

A central part of Samanthas’ strategy is to transform traditional perceptions of manufacturing environments. “We don’t operate in factories, but in workshops,” explains Samantha. This distinction highlights the artisanal quality and know-how inherent in their products. Each workshop is a hub of creativity and meticulous handwork, reflecting the shift from mass production to a more personalized, artisanal manufacturing approach.

“In our workshops, artists craft each product with care and creativity, infusing each piece with a level of care that elevates it beyond mere fabrication,” she adds.

Samanthas businesses not only focus on producing quality products but also celebrate the art of making. This approach resonates deeply with consumers who increasingly value provenance, know-how and sustainability. By combining traditional skills with modern efficiency, Avalon Home and Pintail Candles strike a balance that appeals to contemporary markets while preserving local artisan traditions.

“Our artists bring decades of expertise to each item, making our products unique not only in their quality, but also in their history,” notes Samantha.



Meeting challenges with agile manufacturing

The decision to move towards local manufacturing was born out of necessity and a strategic vision. “The launch of Avalon Home was a direct response to the disruption we experienced during the pandemic and the Suez crisis,” recalls Samantha. Hobbycraft's rapid growth, which quadrupled online sales, highlighted the potential but also exposed the limitations of a slow global supply chain dependent on manufacturing's typical 18-month delivery times. worldwide.

Frustration within her team grew as they struggled to quickly capitalize on market trends. “It became clear that the traditional remote procurement model was not only slow; it wasn’t sustainable,” Samantha recalls. The instability of global logistics, exacerbated by their spouse's close involvement on the ground, exposed the vulnerabilities of their existing supply chains.

The decision to bring manufacturing closer to home wasn’t just a logistical decision; this was a cultural shift aimed at supporting local craftsmanship and significantly reducing delivery times.

“We have a rich textile heritage in the North West, and there’s no reason why we can’t harness that to produce quality, bespoke items here,” she says. This move has not only allowed Avalon Home and Pintail Candles to respond more dynamically to market trends, but has also promoted employment in rural communities, an outcome that Samantha is particularly passionate about.

“Reshoring wasn’t just about tapping into local talent or speeding up our production cycle,” Samantha emphasizes. “It was about making a strategic and commercially viable decision that would allow us to iterate products faster, test more efficiently and find market gaps with an agility that overseas suppliers simply couldn't match.

Today, Samantha's businesses are a testament to the power of local manufacturing, proving that with the right vision and leadership, businesses can transform significant global challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation.

The future: expanding the reach.

Looking ahead, Samantha plans further expansion into the UK and international markets, focusing on bespoke, eco-friendly products.

“We plan to deepen our commitment to local manufacturing, potentially increasing our workforce and continuing to innovate in how we produce and what we create,” she says. This vision is not only about growth, but also about setting new standards in the industry when it comes to quality and sustainability.