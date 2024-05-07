President Erdoan, Kuwaiti Emir discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral relations





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah discussed Turkey-Kuwait relations and the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, particularly the Rafah invasion, during of their meeting on Tuesday in Ankara, the capital. The Kuwaiti leader's visit, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, marks the Gulf country's first emir-level visit in seven years. During a meeting held at the presidential complex, “President Erdoan said that Kuwait's position against Israeli oppression is significant, emphasizing that this position strengthens the Palestinian cause, according to the Presidential Directorate of Communications. He noted that Trkiye has been pushing for a permanent ceasefire since October 7, reiterating Ankara's call for a two-state solution and the need for recognition of Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders. Bilateral relations The two leaders discussed various issues ranging from the defense industry to the development road project, as well as necessary measures to increase the volume of bilateral trade. “During the meeting in which the need to reinvigorate the Joint Economic Commission mechanism between Trkiye and Kuwait was highlighted, it was emphasized that the promotion of mutual investments and trade would be beneficial for both countries, a indicated the communications office. Erdogan and Sheikh Meshal also discussed cooperation in the fields of diplomacy, health, culture, tourism and education. President Erdoan said Trkiyes' support for Kuwait's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security would continue, emphasizing that contacts at all levels would be maintained rigorously. Erdoan stressed the importance of developing cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organization of Turkic States, saying that Kuwait's support for these efforts is crucial and will ensure the opening of new opportunities for collaboration. Trkiye and Kuwait then signed six cooperation agreements in a ceremony, and President Erdoan decorated Sheikh Meshal, who took office in December, with the State Order medal. Turkish-Kuwaiti relations intensified in the 1980s after the signing of industrial cooperation agreements and investment incentives. In 2013, the Turkish-Kuwaiti Cooperation Committee held its first meeting and the two sides signed 62 more agreements. The trade volume between the two countries reached around $700 million (TL 22.592 million) in 2023. Trkiye hosts more than 400 Kuwaiti companies, while Kuwait hosts around 50 Turkish companies. Turkish companies in Kuwait are concentrated in the construction sector and are behind around fifty projects, including the construction of a new international airport. The value of Turkish construction projects in Kuwait reached some $9.2 billion, while Kuwaiti direct investments in Trkiye reached the value of $2 billion. Kuwait is seeking more contributions from Turkish companies as part of its 2035 vision to reduce its dependence on oil revenues. Trkiye is also a popular destination for Kuwaiti citizens when it comes to tourism, real estate investments and health tourism. Proportionally to its population, Kuwait has the largest number of citizens visiting Trkiye as tourists. Kuwaiti citizens are often among the top 10 countries whose citizens purchase properties in Trkiye. In 2023, Trkiye welcomed approximately 400,000 Kuwaiti tourists.

