“I urge the Muslim community to…”: PM Modi warns against religious division for political purposes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Muslims now understand that the Congress and INDIA bloc are using them as pawns. (Image: PTI/File)
Amid the ongoing political tussle between the BJP and the Congress following the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the Muslim community to think about their role in national progress, warning them against attempts of the opposition to exploit religious divisions for economic ends. political gains.
I say this for the first time to the Muslim samaj (community) and its educated faction: please introspect. The country is moving forward, but why does your community feel like something is missing? Why didn't you benefit from government programs during the Congress era? Ask yourself if you experienced any difficulties during this period, he said in a television interview. I urge Muslim samaj to think about the future of their children, but also about their own future. I don't want any community to live the life of debt bondage because someone is creating an atmosphere of fear, he added.
Religious division
Modi's frank remarks come as the BJP claims that the Congress is playing with fire by trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide for electoral gains. Social media users welcomed Modi's attempt to reach out to the Muslim community. A revelation. He is the only hope not only for the majority community but also for the minorities, not only in India but also across the world, said one of the X users. PM Speaking so openly, only Modi could do it . He is clear and therefore not afraid to talk about a subject that has remained untouched for the past 70 years, said another.
Yet another said: “There is no doubt that the progressive community is above this religious divide created by the INDI Alliance. Many of my colleagues, friends and acquaintances are thinking about the future of their children and know that anyone who can create a real difference in their lives is the one and only @narendramodi. There needs to be more frank discussions from the Prime Minister on every issue. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said Muslims now understand that the Congress and INDIA bloc are using them as pawns, saying the community is distancing itself from them after seeing the development made by the Prime Minister. BJP.
Muslim brothers and sisters
Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Rekha Verma in Dhaurahra, Modi said the poor and those belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities had also come to the BJP. Muslim brothers and sisters are ensuring that the Prime Minister Housing Project houses are given to all the needy. Be it water connection or gas cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana, all government benefits have been given to all (Muslims) equally benefit from all schemes without discrimination, Modi said .
The Muslim community also realizes that the Congress and INDI alliance have made them pawns, he said, adding that is why the Muslim community is also distancing itself from these entrepreneurs of vote bank politics . Now, to save the Muslim vote bank, these people (from the opposition) are playing a new game and openly engaging in appeasement, he said. The Prime Minister said the opposition manifesto reflected the thinking of the Muslim League.
