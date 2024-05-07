Former Trump manager details reimbursement to Michael Cohen for hush-money payments





UPDATE, 3:04 p.m.: The judge in Donald Trump's secret trial has yet to throw the ex-president behind bars for violating a hush order, but the former Celebrity Apprentice host won't be getting out anytime soon from the courtroom. either.

On a dry day before Judge Juan Merchan, the jury on Monday watched as prosecutors put another Trump Organization accounting employee on the stand at the start of the third week of Trump's trial to explain to jurors the most serious details and the maintaining records behind signed checks. by the author of Art of the Deal to his fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen.

Deborah Tarasoff, who still works for Trump as an accounts payable supervisor, followed her former boss, retired company controller Jeffrey McConney, to the stand today in the Manhattan courtroom.

As cable news jumped on a possible ceasefire in Gaza for part of the day, testimony from Tarasoff and McConney took up almost the entire day in court. As the talking heads played legal gatekeeper, Tarasoff's post-lunch turn produced the only real fireworks in the courtroom, when Trump lawyer Todd Blanche complained to Merchan that prosecutors had given him just 30 minutes notice that Tarasoff was their next witness.

After Tarasoff finished and the jurors were sent home for the day, Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Joshua Steinglass objected to Blanche's complaint. “I don't like the impression that the defense is given one way or the other,” Steinglass said, adding that Trump's legal team had the full list of witnesses from the accusation, but not their position in the queue.

Steinglass cited the judge's contempt rulings against Trump for his public statements about other witnesses in the case — Cohen and hush money recipient Stormy Daniels — as a reason to limit the team's access to defense to the prosecution's witness schedule.

Steinglass also said the prosecution needed about two more weeks from Tuesday to complete its case, but called that “very, very rough.”

Outside court, Trump, who won the Republican Party nomination in his third presidential campaign, told reporters: “The government just said they want two to three more weeks. That means they want to keep me away [campaign] trail for another two to three weeks. Now, anyone out there would understand that there is no business, there is no business.

“This is just a political witch hunt,” Trump added. “It’s election interference, and it’s really, truly election interference and it’s a shame, it’s a shame.” And in every poll, I am well ahead.

Tarasoff, under questioning by Assistant Prosecutor Chris Conroy, identified the invoices, vouchers, ledger entries, pay stubs and signed checks that prosecutors say are the falsified business documents at the heart of their case. They made month-by-month payments to Cohen totaling $420,000, with Conroy repeating his questions to the white-haired, plain-spoken Tarasoff.

“Do you recognize the signature?” Conroy said, meaning Trump's sharp handwriting, the width of a Sharpie.

“Yes,” replied Tarasoff.

“Whose signature is this?” » asked Conroy.

“Mr. Trump,” Tarasoff responded in an exchange repeated several times.

Payments to Cohen in 2017 were coded as “legal fees” in the company’s electronic ledger, Tarasoff testified. Prosecutors say the 2017 payments weren't for legal work: They were reimbursements inflated to $420,000 and disguised as taxable monthly income so Trump could quietly cover the $130,000 Cohen paid to Daniels in 2016.

Cohen paid Daniels for her silence during the 2016 election over an allegation of a sexual relationship years earlier between her and the married real estate mogul and Apprentice star. Trump denies this meeting ever took place. His lawyers suggested that Cohen – who pleaded guilty and was jailed on charges related to the payment – ​​was acting alone.

They also argued that nondisclosure agreements like this are common — and legal — in the business world, that Trump was trying to spare his family the embarrassment of whether the infidelity stories were true or not. and that he also had the right to protect himself. salacious assertions in the middle of an election.

“There is nothing wrong with trying to influence an election: that’s called democracy,” Blanche said during her opening argument.

The case resumes on Tuesday. Steinglass said he also wanted to recall an earlier witness, Georgia Longstreet, a paralegal with the prosecutor's office who scoured Trump's social media history for tweets and posts on Trump's Truth Social network that jurors saw last week. An October 2016 article said: “Nothing ever happened to any of these women. Totally made-up nonsense.

Steinglass said Longstreet had more messages to share, but his testimony was kept short to accommodate a juror who had to leave early for a medical appointment. Despite Blanche's objections, Merchan said he would give Longstreet another turn on the witness stand later this week, when she is expected to share more messages about Trump. He ordered Steinglass to notify Trump's lawyers 24 hours in advance of Longstreet's testimony schedule so they could prepare their defense and cross-examination.

PREVIOUSLY, 11:20 a.m.: Prosecutors in Donald Trump's secret trial explained to jurors Monday the financial details of their case against the former president.

A former Trump Organization chief accounting officer said today that he was asked to pay $420,000 to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, using a form of reimbursement that was completely unfamiliar to him.

“Allen said we need to get money for Michael,” former Trump company controller Jeffrey McConney said on the stand, referring to Cohen and McConney's supervisor, Trump's chief financial officer, Allen. Weisselberg, who is serving a five-month prison sentence.

The company's CFO called McConney to a meeting in January 2017 – the month of Trump's inauguration as president – ​​and presented him with a bank statement from Cohen that also contained handwritten notes and amounts in Weisselberg dollars.

The bank statement showed a $130,000 payment to a lawyer representing adult film actor Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors say the bank account was intended for a shell company set up by Cohen to pay Daniels' attorney.

Weisselberg's notes listed amounts totaling $420,000 to be paid to Cohen in monthly installments of $35,000 beginning in February 2018.

McConney spent three hours on the stand — over numerous defense objections — reviewing invoices, emails, Trump company ledger entries, tax forms and a government ethics filing while he was questioned by a prosecutor and then a defense attorney about the payments to Cohen, which were billed by the firm as legal work covered by a retainer agreement between Trump and Cohen.

Prosecutors say payments made in 2017 were not for legal work, but rather reimbursements disguised as taxable monthly income so Trump could reimburse Cohen for a secret $130,000 payment to Daniels. According to prosecutors, the payments were made using illegally falsified documents, including Cohen's invoices and official Trump company ledger entries.

Weisselberg's notes included an instruction to double the total amount Cohen claimed for expenses — $130,000 for the payment to Daniels' lawyer, Keith Davidson, plus $50,000 to a technology company — to $360,000, which which McConney interpreted as a way to cover Cohen's tax obligations. . Weisselberg also announced he would add a $60,000 bonus.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo asked McConney if he knew anyone at the company had ever requested an expense reimbursement — something not normally reported to the IRS — that needed to be doubled to cover a bill tax. “No,” McConney said.

McConney testified that Weisselberg told him to keep Cohen's bank statement, which McConney slipped into a payroll ledger kept in a locked cabinet in his Trump Tower office. Weisselberg – who is serving a prison sentence at Rikers Island for perjury in connection with a civil case against Trump – never told him what the payments were specifically for beyond what he saw on the bank statement, McConney said.

But McConney, who recently retired after more than three decades with the Trump Organization, has shown some skepticism about Cohen's legal abilities.

“What was his position? » asked Colangelo.

“He said he was a lawyer,” McConney replied dryly.

Within days of McConney's meeting with Weisselberg, he received Cohen's monthly invoices – forwarded by Weisselberg without an accompanying note – for $35,000 each “for services rendered” for each month there was an invoice. McConney forwarded the invoices to one of his employees for payment. The checks to Cohen initially came from a trust Trump created to control his assets during his presidency, and then from Trump's personal bank account — meaning Trump had to personally sign the checks.

“One way or another, we would have to get a package to the White House,” McConney testified.

Emil Bove, a Trump defense attorney, cross-examined McConney by pointing to email traffic between Cohen and Weisselberg that appeared to show that Cohen was, in fact, still handling the president's personal legal affairs — now as Trump's private lawyer. After January 2017, Cohen was no longer employed by the Trump Organization.

Bove also pointed out that the obligations to Cohen were disclosed in the government ethics form that Trump signed and dated in May 2018, and that the ethics official who reviewed and signed the document wrote: “I conclude that the applicant is in compliance with applicable laws. .”

Over the defense's objections, Colangelo asked McConney if he later learned that there were “matters that Allen Weisselberg kept you in the dark about.” McConney said yes.

Ted Johnson and Dominic Patten contributed to this report

