Politics
Serbian capital prepares warm welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping, his friend of steel
According to a staff member, Xi is expected to pay his respects on Wednesday before heading to Hungary for the final leg of his tour.
There are two small monuments on the site. One of them commemorates the three Chinese journalists killed in the incident, on which are inscribed the words honor the martyrs, cherish peace and their names. The other was erected by the city of Belgrade to thank China for its support.
In front of the monument to the victims, a large number of flowers left by previous visitors had been largely evacuated, leaving only three baskets.
Although Tuesday was the anniversary of the bombing, the Chinese embassy did not hold a memorial service on that day, as it had in previous years. Instead, many local Chinese residents were expected to greet Xi at the airport upon his arrival.
In an article published Tuesday in the Serbian daily Politika, Xi addressed the bombing, writing: The Chinese people value peace, but they will never allow a historic tragedy to happen again.
But unlike a similar article published eight years ago, he described it as a blatant act by NATO rather than a barbaric act.
On the eve of Xi's arrival, several main streets in the city were decorated with Chinese flags, billboards and banners offering a warm welcome to visitors, including a 21-story Chinese flag on the West Gate of the city, a local skyscraper that sits off the main road to the airport.
He later posted on Instagram that he was proud of our steel friendship with China and was confident that our hospitality would show how much Serbia values the partnership with this great country.
The visit is taking place under high security, with 3,400 police officers deployed on the streets of the capital, according to the Tanjug news agency.
It was also reported on Tuesday that the Chinese delegation would receive a solemn welcome in front of the Serbian Palace, one of the main government buildings, ahead of the signing of more than 30 agreements between the two countries.
In the days leading up to Xi's visit, a number of individual tourists and groups from China visited the site of the former embassy to pay their respects.
On Tuesday morning, they included a group of about 20 people from Beijing.
A man in his sixties bought flowers in a store in the cultural center to leave them there.
When asked how he felt, he choked on sobs and said it was hard to explain.
An owner of the flower shop, surnamed Zhuang, said the site attracted visitors daily, including Chinese business leaders and tourist groups.
Some people just look around, others take a photo, others offer flowers, everyone expresses themselves differently, she added.
Among the visitors on Saturday was Fu Hong, a young man in his 20s from Sichuan province, who said he was on a month-long tour of the Balkans and Turkey with his girlfriend.
He said they both wanted to visit the site of the bombing, which happened before they were born, but said it was too frustrating that the Chinese government had only condemned it 1999 without taking more severe measures.
But when asked about his views on the United States and NATO, he said patriotism and economics are completely different things, adding: There are no young people. [in China] now, who doesn't aspire to America. It's that simple.
Another visitor in his 20s, a man named Kuang from Shenzhen, said he didn't know much about the attack until he read about the site in a guidebook and that he was disappointed that few traces of the incident remained.
It would have been nice if there were ruins, which could remind people of other things, he said, adding that the cultural center currently on the site was too new.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3261784/serbian-capital-prepares-warm-welcome-steel-friend-chinese-president-xi-jinping
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Deepfakes of deceased loved ones are booming business in China
- Israel says it controls the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing
- Today's earthquake in India: A 2.6 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand
- Serbian capital prepares warm welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping, his friend of steel
- Former Trump manager details reimbursement to Michael Cohen for hush-money payments
- “I urge the Muslim community to…”: PM Modi warns against religious division for political purposes
- Falling In Reverse brings metal-rap show to Sterling Heights in September – Macomb Daily
- Xbox closes 4 Bethesda studios, including 'Hi-Fi Rush' Tango
- Pakistani military says recent suicide bombing that killed 5 Chinese was planned in Afghanistan
- Hollywood has forgotten the art of the twist and Apple's terrible revelation about Sugar proves it
- Three PBC women's tennis teams selected for NCAA tournament
- The USA is now the most desirable country for international students