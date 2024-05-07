Serbian capital prepares warm welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping, his friend of steel

According to a staff member, Xi is expected to pay his respects on Wednesday before heading to Hungary for the final leg of his tour.

There are two small monuments on the site. One of them commemorates the three Chinese journalists killed in the incident, on which are inscribed the words honor the martyrs, cherish peace and their names. The other was erected by the city of Belgrade to thank China for its support.

In front of the monument to the victims, a large number of flowers left by previous visitors had been largely evacuated, leaving only three baskets.

Chinese visitors lay flowers at a memorial for those killed in the embassy bombing. Photo: Orange Wang

Although Tuesday was the anniversary of the bombing, the Chinese embassy did not hold a memorial service on that day, as it had in previous years. Instead, many local Chinese residents were expected to greet Xi at the airport upon his arrival.

In an article published Tuesday in the Serbian daily Politika, Xi addressed the bombing, writing: The Chinese people value peace, but they will never allow a historic tragedy to happen again.

But unlike a similar article published eight years ago, he described it as a blatant act by NATO rather than a barbaric act.

On the eve of Xi's arrival, several main streets in the city were decorated with Chinese flags, billboards and banners offering a warm welcome to visitors, including a 21-story Chinese flag on the West Gate of the city, a local skyscraper that sits off the main road to the airport.

A line of vans parked in front of the Chinese cultural center, on the site where the embassy once stood. Photo: Orange Wang

He later posted on Instagram that he was proud of our steel friendship with China and was confident that our hospitality would show how much Serbia values ​​the partnership with this great country.

The visit is taking place under high security, with 3,400 police officers deployed on the streets of the capital, according to the Tanjug news agency.

It was also reported on Tuesday that the Chinese delegation would receive a solemn welcome in front of the Serbian Palace, one of the main government buildings, ahead of the signing of more than 30 agreements between the two countries.

In the days leading up to Xi's visit, a number of individual tourists and groups from China visited the site of the former embassy to pay their respects.

On Tuesday morning, they included a group of about 20 people from Beijing.

Workers install a Chinese flag on a billboard in Belgrade ahead of Xi Jinping's visit. Photo: AP

A man in his sixties bought flowers in a store in the cultural center to leave them there.

When asked how he felt, he choked on sobs and said it was hard to explain.

An owner of the flower shop, surnamed Zhuang, said the site attracted visitors daily, including Chinese business leaders and tourist groups.

Some people just look around, others take a photo, others offer flowers, everyone expresses themselves differently, she added.

Among the visitors on Saturday was Fu Hong, a young man in his 20s from Sichuan province, who said he was on a month-long tour of the Balkans and Turkey with his girlfriend.

He said they both wanted to visit the site of the bombing, which happened before they were born, but said it was too frustrating that the Chinese government had only condemned it 1999 without taking more severe measures.

Republic Square in Belgrade is preparing to welcome Chinese visitors. Photo: Orange Wang

But when asked about his views on the United States and NATO, he said patriotism and economics are completely different things, adding: There are no young people. [in China] now, who doesn't aspire to America. It's that simple.

Another visitor in his 20s, a man named Kuang from Shenzhen, said he didn't know much about the attack until he read about the site in a guidebook and that he was disappointed that few traces of the incident remained.

It would have been nice if there were ruins, which could remind people of other things, he said, adding that the cultural center currently on the site was too new.