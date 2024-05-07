Politics
Prince Harry told the origin story of the Invictus Games during a UK panel appearance
This week, Prince Harry is in the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first Invictus Games, the biennial sporting competition for injured veterans which he helped found alongside Mr Keith Mills, an entrepreneur who helped organize the 2012 Olympic Games in London. But during a roundtable discussion with Mills of London's Honorable Artillery Company, the prince said that when they began planning for the 2014 Games, he wasn't sure it would work.
Harry mentioned that he first came up with the idea for the Games during a trip to the United States in 2012, where he attended the Department of Defense's Warrior Games. Sports was the magic I witnessed, he said. Having just returned from Afghanistan myself, I saw the wounded and the sick and I saw the effect it had on all the families, and the weight of defense and individuals and programs. rehabilitation. There just wasn't enough work.
On his return to England, Harry decided he wanted to expand on the Warrior Games model, which had been stolen from the Americans and made bigger and better, as he described it. He contacted Mills and over a cup of tea they decided to embark on the project. We had this idea and not much else, frankly, Mills said of the first months of work on the Games. At the time it wasn't called the Invictus Games, we didn't have any money, we didn't have anyone. We just had a really good idea.
Things finally fell into place when Harry arranged a meeting with someone who could help him. The next cup of tea hosted by Prince Harry was a cup of tea with Boris Johnson, myself and Prince Harry, Mills said. Former Prime Minister Johnson, then Mayor of London, controlled the facilities used during the Olympics. He twisted Boris Johnson's arm violently enough to allow us free use of all the facilities at the Olympic Park.
This favor allowed Harry and Mills to move forward, and the first Invictus Games took place September 10-14, 2014. We brought in a huge number of people who did much more than what would normally be possible to make the first plays, none of us really knowing where the first plays were going to take us, Mills continued. But the success was phenomenal and that's why we were all here today.
During the panel, Harry mentioned that the Invictus Foundation decided early on that the families of injured veterans should be included in the event, adding that he loved hearing their stories.
I had moms, I had dads, I had grandparents, he said, speaking of the families who moved him the most. Children came to shake my leg and thank me at the foundation for bringing dad back, for helping mom. It's a real thing.
On Tuesday, Harry is expected to join a service of thanksgiving in honor of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral alongside the actor Damien Lewis, who will read the poem from which the event takes its name. However, he will not see his father, King Charles III, during his two-day trip to the United Kingdom.
“This will unfortunately not be possible due to Her Majesty's full schedule,” Harry's spokesperson said. the New York Post Tuesday. The Duke, of course, understands his father's log of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/story/prince-harry-told-the-invictus-games-origin-story-during-a-uk-panel-appearance
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prince Harry told the origin story of the Invictus Games during a UK panel appearance
- Kangana Ranaut reacts to being trolled for Bollywood's most respected figure after Amitabh Bachchan says: 'If not me, then who?' Khans? Kapoors? | Hindi Cinema News
- Google Pixel 8a: features, specs, price
- It's a 408 vs. 510 showdown when the San Jose Earthquakes take on the Oakland Roots
- These Courtroom Cartoonists Document Trump's Secret TrialExBulletin
- PM Modi called 'THE DICTATOR' in viral deepfake video, here's how he reacted Firstpost
- Riverbend Music Center Concerts for Summer 2024 Cover All Genres
- Four Seahawks claim CAA Postseason Honors
- Generative AI: To innovate or to regulate? It's time to choose – American Legislative Exchange Council
- Emma Chamberlain had to get the details right in her look. #MetGala2024 #Briefs #BBCAnews
- How to relieve seasonal allergies
- Gibran will form 40 ministries, here are Jokowi's comments