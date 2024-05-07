Prince Harry told the origin story of the Invictus Games during a UK panel appearance

This week, Prince Harry is in the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first Invictus Games, the biennial sporting competition for injured veterans which he helped found alongside Mr Keith Mills, an entrepreneur who helped organize the 2012 Olympic Games in London. But during a roundtable discussion with Mills of London's Honorable Artillery Company, the prince said that when they began planning for the 2014 Games, he wasn't sure it would work.

Harry mentioned that he first came up with the idea for the Games during a trip to the United States in 2012, where he attended the Department of Defense's Warrior Games. Sports was the magic I witnessed, he said. Having just returned from Afghanistan myself, I saw the wounded and the sick and I saw the effect it had on all the families, and the weight of defense and individuals and programs. rehabilitation. There just wasn't enough work.

On his return to England, Harry decided he wanted to expand on the Warrior Games model, which had been stolen from the Americans and made bigger and better, as he described it. He contacted Mills and over a cup of tea they decided to embark on the project. We had this idea and not much else, frankly, Mills said of the first months of work on the Games. At the time it wasn't called the Invictus Games, we didn't have any money, we didn't have anyone. We just had a really good idea.

Things finally fell into place when Harry arranged a meeting with someone who could help him. The next cup of tea hosted by Prince Harry was a cup of tea with Boris Johnson, myself and Prince Harry, Mills said. Former Prime Minister Johnson, then Mayor of London, controlled the facilities used during the Olympics. He twisted Boris Johnson's arm violently enough to allow us free use of all the facilities at the Olympic Park.

This favor allowed Harry and Mills to move forward, and the first Invictus Games took place September 10-14, 2014. We brought in a huge number of people who did much more than what would normally be possible to make the first plays, none of us really knowing where the first plays were going to take us, Mills continued. But the success was phenomenal and that's why we were all here today.

During the panel, Harry mentioned that the Invictus Foundation decided early on that the families of injured veterans should be included in the event, adding that he loved hearing their stories.

I had moms, I had dads, I had grandparents, he said, speaking of the families who moved him the most. Children came to shake my leg and thank me at the foundation for bringing dad back, for helping mom. It's a real thing.

On Tuesday, Harry is expected to join a service of thanksgiving in honor of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral alongside the actor Damien Lewis, who will read the poem from which the event takes its name. However, he will not see his father, King Charles III, during his two-day trip to the United Kingdom.

“This will unfortunately not be possible due to Her Majesty's full schedule,” Harry's spokesperson said. the New York Post Tuesday. The Duke, of course, understands his father's log of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.