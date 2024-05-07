320 million people in the world are hungry





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that currently the world is in a dire situation due to low economic growth, but inflation is also increasing, leading to rising prices of a number of raw materials . President Jokowi made this known when opening the 2022 National Gathering of the Indonesian Army Retirees Association (PPAD) in Sentul, West Java, Friday, August 5. “Economic growth is declining but inflation is increasing, prices of all goods are increasing. This is a condition that I can really convey to the world under dire conditions,” President Jokowi said, as evidenced virtually by YouTube account of PPAD TNI TV, cited by Antara. The President explained that the IMF and the World Bank noted that there were 66 countries whose economies would collapse due to the impact of war and food crises. Of the 66 countries, the Head of State declared that nine countries gradually found themselves in difficult economic conditions, followed by 25 countries and 42 countries. President Jokowi pointed out that currently 320 million people in the world are suffering from acute hunger and most of them are suffering from hunger because the economy is not only in decline, but also in decline. Countries like Singapore, the European region, from Australia to the United States are inevitably experiencing a slowdown in economic growth. In addition, high global oil prices have also contributed to high inflation which has spilled over into the prices of food and other raw materials. “America, which usually increases goods or inflation by 1 percent, today is at 9.1 percent, gasoline has doubled, Europe is the same,” President Jokowi said. The Indonesian government also increased the price of Pertalite to IDR 7,650 per liter, 10 percent of the previous price. In fact, considering the surge in global oil prices, the price of Pertalite is expected to be set at Rp. 1,000,000. 17,100 per liter. Therefore, the government still allocates a budget of up to Rs 502 trillion for fuel subsidies. “I remember the protest grew by 10 percent, I remember three months. If it rises to more than 100 percent, the protest will take several months. This is what the government is currently controlling with subsidies. Because once the price of gasoline rises, the price of goods automatically rises,” President Jokowi said. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/fr/economie/198334 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos