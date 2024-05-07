Stormy Daniels set to testify Tuesday in Donald Trump's Hush Money case





Top line

Stephanie Clifford, better known by the stage name Stormy Daniels, took the stand Tuesday morning during former President Donald Trump's criminal trial, which revolves around alleged hush money payments she received in exchange for her silence over an affair she claimed to have had with Trump in 2006.

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have slept with Donald Trump more than a decade ago, opens up… [+] Berlin erotic salon “Venus” in Berlin on October 11, 2018.

AFP via Getty Images timeline

2011 Daniels described a 2006 affair with Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with InTouch magazine, saying “there was nothing crazy about the sex” and that she could “describe his smut perfectly, if I ever had to.” . She said that after the meeting, he asked her to sign a DVD of a film he was starring in. The next time they met, Daniels said they did not have sex but instead watched a Shark Week documentary. InTouch only published Daniels' interview in 2018.

From August to October 2016, Daniels spoke with journalist Jacob Weisberg of Slate and described a sexual relationship with Trump that lasted nearly a year and included promises to buy her an apartment and run her as a candidate to “Celebrity Apprentice.” She said her lawyer negotiated a six-figure deal with Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to buy her silence; Weisberg only released details of their conversation in January 2018.

January 30, 2018 A statement signed by Daniels was released weeks after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump arranged a $130,000 payment through Cohen to prevent Daniels from speaking about their 2006 affair. The statement said that Daniels “denies this affair because it never happened.”

January 30, 2018 Daniels was interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that evening and told the ABC talk show host she didn't know where the statement came from, suggesting her signature had been forged.

January 30, 2018 Hours after the show, representatives said Daniels stood by her statement and denied the affair.

March 25, 2018 In an explosive interview with “60 Minutes,” Daniels detailed the alleged encounter with Trump, claiming she spanked him with a magazine featuring a photo of Trump on the cover (rumors that he (a copy of Forbes magazine was distributed). debunked) before the two have sex. Daniels told Andersoon Cooper that the statement recanting the affair was a “lie” and said she only participated because those involved made it seem like I had no choice. She also said that a stranger threatened her and her child to keep silent about the matter.

October 2, 2018 Daniels released a tell-all book called “Full Disclosure” in which she said her interactions with Trump were “the least impressive sex I've ever had” and described the then-president's sexual organs with graphic details.

July 21, 2020 Daniels posted on Twitter: “I told you he's exaggerating about the size of things” in his most popular post ever; the comment was in reference to a COVID-era rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma after Trump said tickets for the event were sought by more than a million people but, in reality, the 19,000-seat arena was at least a third empty.

March 18, 2023 Peacock released a two-hour documentary produced by Judd Apatow called “Stormy” calling Trump a “playboy” who was “used to getting what he wanted.” ” she said of their 2006 tryst. “It was horrible, but I didn't say no.

On March 11, 2024, Daniels said that a quote attributed to him on X, formerly known as Twitter, was not real. The fake quote read: “I didn't know if he penetrated me and I'm a professional. He kept yelling, 'I'm awesome!' I'm the best!” and then he made gurgling noises and fell asleep. Hey, it was a job and the check cleared.

News

Prosecutors called Daniels to testify Tuesday in Trump's criminal trial, which focuses on alleged reimbursements Trump made to Cohen for the secret payment. Manhattan prosecutors say Trump falsified records of those reimbursements, misrepresenting them as payments for legal services in an attempt to conceal election law violations, a set of allegations that Trump has denied.

Surprising fact

In Truth Social posts that he quickly deleted Tuesday morning, Trump said he had “recently been told who today's witness was” and once again called New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan from “twisted”. The message came a day after Merchan found Trump in contempt of court for the tenth time for violating the silence order during the trial. The judge threatened Trump with prison time if he didn't stop talking about the potential witnesses.

Donald Trump at the GRAMMY Foundation's A Starry Night benefit, July 22, 2006.

Key background from Getty Images

Trump's alleged affair with Daniels became mainstream news in January 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in 2016, weeks before the election, to keep quiet about their encounter . A few weeks later, Cohen admitted that he made the payment, but that he did so with his own money and that the president and the Trump Organization were not involved. Later, under oath, Cohen said Trump asked him to make the payment and then reimburse him. Trump said the same thing in an ethics disclosure in May 2018. Daniels has filed several lawsuits against Trump in connection with the alleged hush money payments. A civil suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in March 2018 claimed that her nondisclosure agreement was invalid because Trump never signed the document (she won, but the case was dismissed because Trump and Cohen agreed not to apply the document). Daniels later sued Trump for defamation and lost, and the third lawsuit asserted collusion by Cohen and his lawyer when the secret payment was negotiated. This matter has been settled. Separately, Cohen pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations in 2018, with prosecutors arguing that the payment to Daniels constituted an illegal donation to the Trump campaign.

Chief Spokesperson

Trump has repeatedly denied having an affair with Daniels, which allegedly took place a year after he married his wife and former first lady Melania Trump. Hope Hicks, then a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, first denied the affair in 2016, calling the allegations “absolutely, unequivocally” false. Trump called the hush money affair a “witch hunt” last year and, in March 2023, posted on Truth Social that he never had an affair with Stormy Horseface Danials. A few days later, he wrote: “I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels and I would not have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels. »

Tangent

Daniels frequently took to Twitter to learn more about her alleged meeting with the president and comment on his presidency, legal issues and personal issues. His account, @StormyDaniels, has 1.3 million followers. Here are some of his most popular posts:

July 21, 2020 – “I told you he was exaggerating about the magnitude of things. (84,000 retweets and 555,000 likes).

October 16, 2018 – “Ladies and gentlemen, may I introduce your president. In addition to his… uh… faults, he has demonstrated AGAIN his incompetence, his hatred of women and his lack of self-control! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny (45,000 retweets and 172,000 likes).

March 20, 2018 – Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleep (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress… People care that he lied about it, that he bullied me, that he broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS… I'm not going anywhere. (32,000 retweets and 159,000 likes).

March 26, 2023 – “That's right. He used a 3-inch one.” (25,000 retweets and 257,000 likes). The tweet was a response to a post that said “President Trump wouldn't touch you with a 10-foot pole.”

November 10, 2018 – “Did the President literally side with a natural disaster over the loss of American lives and homes today? Yes. Yes, he did.” (16,000 retweets and 98,000 likes).

Further readingIn Touch WeeklyStormy Daniels' full interview: Inside her affair with Donald TrumpSlate MagazineDid Donald Trump pay porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair?CbsnewsStormy Daniels describes her alleged affair with Donald TrumpForbesTrump and Stormy Daniels: What to Know About the Hush Money Saga It Led to the Ex-President's First Criminal Trial By Alison Durkee Forbes Trump's Calls Rejecting the 'Presidential Immunity' Argument – Some Just Days Before New York's Hush Money Trial, Report Says By Brian Bushard Forbes Judge Blocks Trump From Subpoenaing NBC Over Stormy Daniels Documentary By Mary Whitfill Roeloffs

