A timeline of the history between Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump





Nearly two decades after Stormy Daniels and Donald J. Trump met in Nevada, they came face to face Tuesday in a Lower Manhattan courtroom, where the first criminal trial against a former US president is taking place -United.

Here is a timeline of their story:

July 2006

Mr. Trump attended the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where Wicked Pictures, the production company where Ms. Daniels stars in adult films, had set up a booth.

According to Ms Daniels, the two met at the event, had dinner and then had consensual sex in a hotel room. She said Mr. Trump told her she might appear on his reality TV show, The Apprentice.

Mr. Trump had been married to his current wife, Melania, for about a year, and his youngest son, Barron, had been born several months before. There are photos of Mr Trump and Ms Daniels at the tournament, but he has denied having sex with her.

July 2007

A year after the golf tournament, Mr. Trump invited Ms. Daniels to his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel to discuss her possible appearance on The Apprentice, she recalled in an interview with 60 Minutes in 2018. She n never appeared on the show.

April 2011

Ms. Daniels considered selling her account of her sexual encounters with Mr. Trump for $15,000 to Bauer Publishing, the publisher of Life & Style magazine, the Wall Street Journal reported in March 2018. Mr. Trump's Michael D. Cohen heard about the possible deal and intervened. Ms. Daniels was not paid.

May 2011

Ms. Daniels took a polygraph test, which confirmed her account that she had sex with Mr. Trump.

October 2011

A gossip website, The Dirty, reported that Ms Daniels had sex with Donald after one of his golf events.

July 2016

Mr. Trump secured the Republican Party's presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

October 2016

Ms. Daniels wanted to go public with her account of the affair, and her lawyer, Keith Davidson, discussed it with the editor of the National Enquirer, the tabloid known for its reporting and discussion of celebrity news.

David Pecker, then publisher of The Enquirer, testified earlier in the trial that he told the editor, Dylan Howard, that he did not want the book to be associated with a porn star. Mr. Pecker said he did not want to spend more on secret deals involving allegations against Mr. Trump, after paying for two others in a catch-and-kill scheme.

Mr. Pecker also said he told Mr. Howard to contact Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen.

Later that month, Mr. Davidson and Mr. Cohen exchanged emails and phone calls about a possible secret deal to bury Ms. Daniels' account. Mr. Howard was also part of the negotiations.

Toward the end of the month, Mr. Cohen transferred $130,000 from a newly created entity, Essential Consultants, to Ms. Daniels.

November 2016

Mr. Trump won the presidential election.

February 2017

Reimbursement to Mr. Cohen began and continued throughout the year. The payments to Mr. Cohen totaled $420,000, which included reimbursement for the secret deal, a bonus and additional money for tax considerations.

The Trump Organization recorded the payments as legal fees, citing a legal retainer with Mr. Cohen. Prosecutors say no legal warrant existed and that recording the payments as legal fees constituted falsification of business records. The records support the criminal charges against Mr. Trump.

January 2018

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ms. Daniels received a secret $130,000 from Mr. Cohen days before the 2016 election.

Later that month, Ms. Daniels denied having an affair with Mr. Trump in a statement. Ms Daniels later said the statement was worded that way because of a non-disclosure agreement and that she signed the statement because she felt she had no choice.

April 2018

The FBI executed a search warrant against Mr. Cohen.

August 2018

Mr. Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court that month, admitting to making illegal campaign contributions to support Mr. Trump in 2016, including his payment to Ms. Daniels.

March 2021

The Manhattan district attorney's office has opened an investigation into the backroom dealings involving Mr. Trump.

March 2023

Mr. Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from Ms. Daniels' hush money deal.

May 2024

Ms. Daniels and Mr. Trump met again in a Lower Manhattan courtroom during his criminal trial.

