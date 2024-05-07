Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of human rights with the Chinese president





The French president "expressed his attention in this regard and on a few individual cases", commented the Elysee.



Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Tarbes (Hautes-Pyrnes), May 7, 2024. (QUENTIN TOP / HANS LUCAS / AFP) Emmanuel Macron discussed the issue of human rights with Xi Jinping during the Chinese president's state visit to France, the Elysee announced on Wednesday May 7. “The president spoke yesterday [lundi] the question of human rights, he expressed his attention in this regard and on some individual cases. We talk about it among ourselves and we check the results with a desire for efficiency.”said the French presidency, while the two heads of state spent Tuesday in the Hautes-Pyrnes. No other details were communicated. “We have to talk with everyone. But we have to talk about everything, including and especially human rights”had estimated on franceinfo Jean-Claude Samouiller, president of Amnesty International France. “We also regret a lack of firmness in declarations concerning human rights, a lack of public commitment concerning human rights.” Before the visit of the Chinese president, theElyse had made it known that the subject of human rights would be raised, but with closed doors. The situation of the Tibetans and that of the Ughurs arouses great emotion in France, supported in particular by the head of the socialist list in the European elections in June, Raphal Glucksmann. View comments Share : the article on social networks The Daily World Find major international news events every day at 7 p.m. France Télévisions collects your email address to send you the newsletter “La Quotidienne Monde”. At any time, you can unsubscribe via the link at the bottom of these newsletters. To know more,

