Another SLAPP Ruling and Details of How Michael Cohen Was Paid





Two new witnesses took the stand Monday, the 12th day of Donald Trump's secret trial, shortly after the judge in the case again cited the former president for violating his silence order. imposed last month.

Before trial testimony, New York State Judge Juan Merchan ruled that Trump had violated the order barring him from attacking witnesses and others involved in the case. Trump was fined $1,000 and warned he could face prison time if necessary for any further violations.

As testimony resumed, a former Trump Organization executive and first current employee to testify described how large sums of money paid to Michael Cohen, for the alleged purpose of secret payments, came directly from Trump's bank account.

Trump was indicted on 34 counts related to falsifying business records, which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he engaged in to conceal money payments to the actor adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He also denied having an affair with Daniels.

Judge threatens Trump with jail

Merchan began the fourth week of the trial by imposing a $1,000 fine on Trump, who was fined $9,000 last week for nine prior violations of the hush order.

It appears the $1,000 fines are not a deterrent, Merchan said in making the ruling.

The last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are the former president of the United States, and perhaps the next president, Merchan said. There are many reasons why incarceration is truly a last resort for you.

Merchan acknowledged the magnitude of Trump's imprisonment and how disruptive it would be to the proceedings. But at the end of the day, I have a job to do, he said. Although I do not wish to propose a prison sentence, I will, if necessary.

Trump sat and listened, saying nothing, and he showed little of the defiance he displays outside the courtroom, where he quickly criticized Merchan's decision.

Frankly, our Constitution is much more important than prison, Trump said, indicating he had no intention of remaining silent despite Merchan's warnings. I'll make that choice any day.

Trump's lawyers have argued that critical statements made by Cohen, who is expected to testify, mean Trump should be able to respond. He should also be able to defend himself as a presidential candidate, said Trump lawyer Todd Blanche.

How the checks got to Cohen

The two witnesses who took the stand Monday explained the mechanics of reimbursing Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and “fixer,” for the $130,000 paid to Daniels.

Former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney said he interacted little with Cohen during his time at the company, but that Allen Weisselberg, the company's former chief financial officer, asked him in early 2017 to send money to Cohen. In the preceding months, Cohen had taken out a home equity line of credit to buy out Daniel's story alleging she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.

Cohen was reimbursed during Trump's first year as president via 11 checks that were recorded as part of a retainer agreement with Cohen for allegedly acting as Trump's lawyer and labeled the fees legal documents in the Trump Organization's files, according to Monday's testimony. When asked what Cohen's position was within the Trump Organization, McConney retorted at one point: He said he was a lawyer.

McConney testified that $130,000 would reimburse Daniels' payment and $50,000 would reimburse the technology services payment. The notes showed that Weisselberg wrote that the payment would have to be increased to cover New York City taxes.

The charges against Trump apply to three types of documents: invoices, checks and check stubs, as well as accounting entries from Trump's personal bank account and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

On the stand, McConney authenticated the invoices showing the payments to Cohen and described what was allegedly false about them, namely that they were filed as legal services.

Deborah Tarasoff, an accounts payable supervisor who worked with McConney at the Trump Organization, took the stand after her former colleague and authenticated each check and check stub, as well as the ledger entry. She then linked them to the corresponding invoices.

The Trump Organization operates like a family business, said Tarasoff, a 24-year veteran of the company and the first current Trump Organization employee to speak.

For the first time during the trial, a check from the alleged scheme was presented to the court: a $70,000 payment to Cohen for the months of January and February 2017. One payment was signed by Eric Trump, the other by Weisselberg. The payments were described as provisions, with payment in March, and they were issued from the Revocable Trust. Subsequent payments came from the former president's personal bank account.

Weisselberg, McConney, Donald Trump and the legal department were authorized to approve the spending. But amounts over $10,000 require approval from Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump, Tarasoff said.

A reimbursement check would be stapled to an invoice and given to Rhona Graff, Trump's longtime executive assistant, for Trump's signature.

Only Trump himself could approve a payment from his personal account and his signature was final and ultimate approval, Tarasoff said. If Trump didn't want to sign a check, he didn't have to. Instead, he would simply write VOID on it with a black Sharpie and send it back, Tarasoff said.

The final total of payments to Cohen, which reached $420,000, included not only the alleged hush money reimbursements, but also Cohen's annual bonus and additional funds to cover taxes on the amounts.

