“You hate Donald Trump!” » Lawyer accuses Stormy Daniels of Vendetta





After nearly four hours of direct testimony, Stormy Daniels was cross-examined by a Trump attorney. “Am I right that you hate Donald Trump?” asked lawyer Susan Necheles at the entrance. Other questions accused Daniels of lying about having sex with Trump and trying to extort him.

During a fiery cross-examination at the secret New York trial, porn star Stormy Daniels hit back at a defense lawyer's accusations that she had a vendetta against Donald Trump and attempted to extort him.

“Am I right that you hate President Trump?” » asked defense lawyer Susan Necheles at the start of questioning Tuesday afternoon.

Daniels looked directly at Necheles, her voice clear as she responded.

“That’s right,” Daniels said.

“And you want him to go to jail?” continued Necheles.

“If he’s found guilty, yes,” Daniels retorted.

This photo from a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006 was taken hours before Stormy Daniels said she had sex with Donald Trump. Manhattan District Attorney's Office

The tense exchange came after nearly four hours of first-hand testimony, during which Daniels described the one-night stand she says she had with the then-Apprentice star in 2006.

“It was hard to put my shoes on because my hands were shaking so much,” she told jurors of getting dressed after what she described as an unfortunate encounter.

Trump has denied the existence of a meeting.

Prosecutors say Trump falsified 34 business records to hide a secret $130,000 payment to Daniels who bought his silence just 11 days before the 2016 election.

Sticks and stones

Trump and Daniels have long insulted each other on social media.

In a classic October 2018 exchange, the then-president called Daniels “horseface” in a tweet, as he celebrated a federal judge's dismissal of his defamation lawsuit against him.

“Here we go, Tiny,” Daniels responded, recalling her new book, Full Disclosure, in which she made fun of her genitals.

On Tuesday, the lawyer-witness exchange over this sordid and long-running war of words led one alternate juror to roll her eyes.

Necheles raised her voice as she confronted Daniels with a 2022 tweet in which Daniels called Trump an “orange turd.”

“I will never give a cent to that orange turd,” Daniels tweeted.

“You insult him all the time!” » Necheles shouted, in what was more of an accusation than a question.

“Yes,” Daniels replied quickly. “Because he made fun of me first.”

“So one of you started it, but you continue?” Necheles asked, his voice still strong.

“That’s right,” Daniels replied defiantly, at which point the substitute’s eyes rolled.

Trump's mood has improved

Trump appeared visibly dejected and angry during Daniels' first-hand testimony, as she described their conversation before the alleged meeting at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, months after the birth of his son with Melania Trump .

Trump compared Daniels to his daughter, Ivanka, and assured her that he and his wife kept separate bedrooms, the porn star testified.

At one point, Trump became so visibly agitated, even going so far as to “audibly swear” at the defense table, that the judge called the lawyers to appear and threatened to hold the Republican Party front-runner in contempt.

Daniels also described feeling shame and fear after the encounter.

Her fear increased in 2011, she told jurors, after giving an interview about the encounter to In Touch magazine.

The piece was never published. But shortly after her interview, a stranger threatened her and her infant daughter in a Los Vegas parking lot, she told jurors.

During these descriptions, Trump slumped in his chair. He kept his head down and watched Daniels' testimony on the large screen on the wall in front of him, only looking up.

But on the other hand, Trump's mood visibly lightened when Necheles asked Daniels why she waited to go public with her Lake Tahoe story and why she never filed a police report on the stranger.

His chin lifted and his scowl disappeared.

“Mr. Trump, how are things going there?” a reporter asked him in the hallway during a break in the cross-examination.

“All right,” Trump replied.

Extortion? FAKE!

At another point during Daniels' interrogation, Necheles accused the porn star of profiting from a false gender “claim.”

She used the word “extort” to describe Daniels’ motive.

“Were you looking to extort money from President Trump?” » asked Necheles.

“Wrong,” Daniels retorted.

“And that’s what you did?” » asked Necheles.

“Wrong,” Daniels replied again.

“You make money pretending you had sex with Mr. Trump for over a decade, right?” » asked the lawyer.

“I made money telling my story about what happened to me,” Daniels responded.

“And that story made you a lot of money, didn’t it?” » asked Necheles.

“It also cost me a lot of money,” Daniels responded.

Cross-examination of Daniels is expected to continue Thursday morning.

