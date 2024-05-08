Kuwait-Türkiye: Six decades of fruitful cooperation and relations

ANKARA: The visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Turkey on Tuesday, the first since his assumption of the leadership position, is another milestone added to six decades of fruitful relations. This visit also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The strength of ties between Kuwait and Turkey has extended beyond the political realm, reaching heights in various areas such as investments and economics, to name a few. Kuwait opened its first embassy in Ankara in 1971, followed by the opening of the Turkish embassy in Kuwait the same year.

Relations continued to solidify over the years and were tested during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, an event which drew strong condemnation and opposition from Turkey. In 1991, the late Emir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited Ankara after the Iraqi invasion to show his gratitude to the Turkish stance towards Kuwait during its darkest times. Kuwait reciprocated in July 2016, when the Kuwaiti government stood in solidarity with its Turkish counterpart during the failed coup.

The then deceased Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing support for the Turkish leader and the will of the Turkish people. Throughout the history of relations, important visits have taken place between leaders and high-level figures. In 2008, the late Amir Sheikh Sabah visited Turkey, which resulted in the signing of seven agreements aimed at strengthening relations in various fields. A second visit by the late Emir Sheikh Sabah took place in April 2013, with eight bilateral agreements signed during the visit.



Between 2008 and 2014, several ministers from Kuwait and Turkey exchanged visits and concluded a host of agreements on the military, security and several other important areas. In 2009, the late Amir Sheikh Sabah led the Kuwaiti delegation to the 25th OIC Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC), which was held in Istanbul. The late Amir Sheikh Sabah also led the Kuwaiti delegation to the 13th OIC Summit in Istanbul in April 2016 and the International Summit for Humanitarian Work, which was also held in Istanbul in May of the same year.

The late Emir Sheikh Sabah also led the Kuwaiti delegation to the urgent summit for the OIC, dubbed Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Summit, held in Istanbul in 2017. On the Turkish side, former Turkish President Abdullah Gul visited Kuwait three times. several times in 2009, 2011 and 2014, as part of the two countries' ongoing efforts to strengthen their ties. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Kuwait twice in 2015 and 2017 to strengthen relations and also participate in mediation efforts aimed at resolving the crisis in Gulf relations.

In 2017, President Erdogan awarded the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the State Order Award for his role in strengthening relations as well as his humanitarian efforts and response worldwide. In return, Sheikh Sabah awarded President Erdogan the Order of Mubarak the Great for his regional and international efforts. Kuwait's support for Turkey went beyond the political realm. In August 2021, the late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Kuwaiti firefighters and equipment to help Turkey fight forest fires that ravaged parts of the country. In February 2023, the latter country faced a devastating earthquake.

The late Emir Sheikh Nawaf ordered the establishment of an airlift to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected by the natural disaster. Kuwait has donated $30 million to aid humanitarian aid efforts in Turkey and Syria. Total government and private donations reached $97.7 million. In the trade field, Kuwait's exports to Turkey in the third quarter of 2023 reached KD 13.5 million, while Turkish exports to Kuwait reached KD 169.2 million. In 2016, trade volume reached $1.2 billion.

In the same year, the number of projects executed by Turkish companies in Kuwait reached $6.5 billion, while the volume of Kuwaiti direct investments in Turkey reached $1.7 billion. In 2017, the number of Kuwaiti-owned companies in Turkey reached 291, including 395 branches of Kuveyt Turk Bank, of which Kuwait Finance House (KFH) bank holds a percentage of shares. Regarding contributions from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), the fund has provided Turkey with $106 million in loans, the first being in 1979 to finance an electricity transmission line on the Bosphorus d 'worth $8.8 million.

Humanitarian field

In the humanitarian field, KFAED provided a loan to rebuild the railway network to connect housing following the August 17, 1999 earthquake in the Marmara region, and an additional amount of $28.3 million was provided. was granted to help rehabilitate infrastructure in areas affected by the earthquake of August 17, 1999. same earthquake. In November 2014, the City of Humanitarian Leader, a title bestowed by the UN on the late Emir Sheikh Sabah in 2014, was inaugurated in eastern Turkey following a devastating earthquake in 2011, on the instructions of the Kuwaiti leaders. The earthquake resulted in the death of 644 people, 4,152 injuries and the destruction of 2,262 homes.

The Humanitarian Leader township carried out two phases to help those affected by quickly rehousing people as well as constructing four apartment complexes housing 64 units, serving more than 80 families affected by the earthquake. The Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad village for Syrian refugees was also established in southern Turkey to house families fleeing violence in Syria, consisting of 1,248 houses in addition to schools, medical centers, mosques and other facilities. It was officially opened in April 2017. In the same year, the Kuwaiti Prosthetics Medical Center was opened in Istanbul to serve Syrian refugees.

Kuwait has helped ease the burden on the Turkish government, which has hosted 3.5 million Syrian refugees, by hosting three donor conferences since the start of Syria's conflict in 2011, as well as participating in the 2016 conference in London in February 2016 and discussing the plight of refugees. Syrian refugees at the leaders' summit held in September 2016 in New York. In the field of tourism, Turkey exempted Kuwaitis from visas, a measure that came into effect on August 15, 2017. This brought the number of Kuwaiti tourists in 2022 to 479,278 and to 362,657 in 2023. The number of Kuwaitis residing in Turkey reached 5,457 in 2023. KUNA