Day 13 of Trump's secret trial in New York





Former President Donald Trump sits in court as adult film actress Stormy Daniels testifies Tuesday. Jeanne Rosenberg

Adult film star Stormy Daniels revealed salacious details about her 2006 sexual encounter with former President Donald Trump on the witness stand Tuesday, describing how they met at a celebrity golf tournament and what which she says happened when she visited Trump's hotel room in Lake Tahoe.

In a rather casual, conversational tone, Daniels recounted details from the floors and furniture in Trump's hotel room to the contents of his toiletry bag in the bathroom. At one point in court, Daniels threw her arm back and raised her leg in the witness box to recreate the moment she said Trump posed for her on his hotel bed, naked to the waist. underwear.

But some of the details Daniels described were so graphic that Judge Juan Merchan interrupted her at several points. And Trump's lawyers argued that Daniels unfairly prejudiced the jury, by asking Merchan to declare a mistrial. The judge denied the request but added that some details about Daniels were best left unsaid.

Here are the takeaways from day 13 of the trial:

The hush money came after the “Access Hollywood” tape controversy: Daniels went on to describe how she stayed in touch with Trump, even coming to see him briefly at Trump Tower to talk about the reality show Celebrity Apprentice. Daniels said that in 2015, after Trump began running for president, his then-publicist, Gina Rodriguez, tried to sell his story. But Rodriguez didn't find much interest until after the release of Trump's Access Hollywood tape in October 2016, which eventually led to discussions with AMI and then Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 not to not make his case public.

Judge denies Trump's mistrial motion: Trump's lawyers argued the judge should declare a mistrial after the morning of Daniels' salacious testimony. Trump still vehemently denies the allegations, his lawyer Todd Blanche said, arguing there was no way to sound the alarm for jurors who have now heard unfairly prejudicial testimony. Blanche argued that the testimony had nothing to do with the district attorneys' case regarding falsification of business records.

Defense accuses Daniels of lying for profit: It didn't take long for Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, to challenge Daniels' story under cross-examination, accusing the adult film actress of hating Trump.

Am I right that you hate President Trump? Necheles asked: Yes, Daniels replied. Do you want him to go to prison? Necheles continued. I want him to be held accountable, Daniels replied.

Daniels' body language was tense and his tone changed significantly as Necheles attempted to dismantle his credibility. Daniels gave short, terse answers to many of his questions, defiantly answering false and no while disputing Nechele's claims that she had fabricated details in her story or that she was trying to extort Trump.

Read more takeaways from Tuesday's testimony

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-hush-money-trial-05-07-24/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos