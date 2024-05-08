Stormy Daniels speaks out





Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who says she had an affair with Donald Trump, took the witness stand Tuesday in the former president's criminal trial, providing sometimes graphic testimony about their alleged tryst 2006 in a hotel suite and the efforts to buy his silence in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

The gripping testimony added another touch of tabloid sensationalism to debates that the day before had focused on relatively mundane topics such as corporate record-keeping and financial reimbursement practices. Trump set the stage in dramatic fashion before anyone even took their seats in the courtroom on Tuesday: I was recently told who today's witness was, he said in a since-deleted post on social networks. This is unprecedented, lawyers don't have time to prepare.

Daniels, dressed in an all-black outfit and dark glasses, spoke in a conversational, rushed tone, sometimes looking directly into the jury box as she testified about her humble upbringing, her career in pornography and her relationship with Trump. Judge Juan Merchan repeatedly reminded him to answer briefly and speak more slowly so the court reporter could keep pace.

Trump, furrowed, stared straight ahead during most of Daniel's deeply unflattering testimony and occasionally whispered with his lawyers at the defense table. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to conceal money payments to Daniels and denies her affair allegations. The former president's lawyers sought to persuade jurors that Daniels was not credible and motivated by greed.

Here's what you missed on day 13 of the trial:

What could go wrong?

Daniels described a tumultuous childhood and a neglectful mother before recounting how she entered the adult film business, first as a performer and then as a writer and director. But the dramatic highlight of his testimony involves his first meeting with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006, when he was a reality TV star as host of NBC's The Apprentice .

In extensive testimony about the 2006 meeting, Daniels told jurors she was initially hesitant to accept a dinner invitation from Trump. She was 27 at the time, she said, and he was about 60, her father's age. But she ultimately followed the advice of her then-publicist, who she said said, “This will make a great story.” He's a businessman. What could go wrong?

Daniels later described moments when Trump met her in a penthouse hotel suite, where he answered the door in silk or satin pajamas that reminded her of Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner. They talked for two hours before she went to the bathroom and returned to find him on the bed in his boxers. She testified that seeing him there scared her, adding: That's when I had this moment where I felt like the room was going in slow motion.

He didn't force himself on her or lunge at me, she said, but he implied he could help her. I thought you were serious about what you wanted, Daniels recalled telling Trump. She said she thought she passed out at some point during sex, which was brief. Afterward, Trump told him it was great, called his honey group and suggested they meet up again, Daniels testified. She said he didn't wear a condom. She tried to leave the hotel as quickly as possible.

Daniels told jurors she was ashamed for not ending the alleged sexual relationship. In the months since, Trump and Daniels have remained in touch. He suggested he might book Daniels for a competing role on a season of The Apprentice, but that plan never came to fruition.

The silent money

In the final days of the 2016 presidential race, Daniels accepted $130,000 from Trump's team to sign a nondisclosure agreement regarding her alleged tryst with Trump. (Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer and arranger at the time, cut the check and was later reimbursed, a process that is at the center of the criminal charges against Trump.) The prosecution attempted to present the payment hush money as part of a scheme to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

Daniels testified that she understood that signing an agreement that prohibited her from talking about her sexual relationship with Trump required them to act as if they had never met. We had to pretend we didn't know each other at all, basically,” she said.

In an exchange with prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, Daniels insisted she did not care about the exact dollar amount at the heart of the nondisclosure agreement. I didn't care how much, she said. It was just, do it.

Daniels testified that her personal life descended into chaos after her contract agreement with Trump and Cohen became public via a 2018 article in the Wall Street Journal, recounting that she and her young daughter had been ostracized from their social circles .

Trump also harassed her. Hoffinger posted a post from Trump on social media and asked Daniels: Who do you think Mr. Trump is referring to as horse-headed and sleazy in this post?

Me, Daniels replied.

During an often tense cross-examination with one of Trump's lawyers, Daniels acknowledged that she despised the former president, said she hoped he would be imprisoned if convicted and insisted about the fact that she had only started publicly insulting him because he had made fun of her first.

Judge denies motion for mistrial

When lawyers for both sides returned from a lunch break, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, immediately asked Merchan to declare a mistrial. Blanche argued that Daniels' testimony inflamed the jury with statements he said were irrelevant to the case, such as Daniels' assertion that Trump did not wear a condom.

That's the kind of testimony that can't be undone, Blanche told Merchan, arguing that there was no way the court could ring that bell.

Merchan, however, rejected Blanche's motion. I don't believe we're at the point where a mistrial is warranted, the judge said in part. I am also surprised that there have not been more objections.

The judge reiterated that Daniels should keep his answers short and avoid going into unnecessary detail.

Overrides attention to detail

The day began with testimony from Sally Franklin, Senior Vice President of the publishing company Penguin Random House. The prosecution called her to testify so she could enter into evidence copies of particular Trump books, excerpts and chapter titles prosecutors say refute the idea that Cohen might have cut out checks without Trump's knowledge.

At least one juror smiled when the prosecution displayed a chapter from the book How to Get Rich titled Pay Attention to Details.

Always look at the numbers yourself. If things go wrong, you're the one holding the checkbook, Trump wrote in his book Think Like a Billionaire.

In another book excerpt, Trump extolled the virtues of thrift and always focusing on the bottom line. Elsewhere he wrote: I always sign my checks to know where my money is going.

No detail is too small to consider, I even try to sign as many checks as possible,” Trump wrote. To me, there is nothing worse than computerized check signing.

