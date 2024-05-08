Turkish President, Kuwait Emir discuss Israeli attacks on Gaza, bilateral relations





ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah discussed Israeli attacks on Gaza and bilateral relations during a meeting in the capital Ankara on Tuesday. The Kuwaiti leader's visit, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, marks the Gulf country's first emir-level visit in seven years. During a meeting held at the presidential complex, “President Erdogan said that Kuwait's position against Israeli oppression is significant, emphasizing that this position strengthens the Palestinian cause,” according to Türkiye's communications directorate. The Turkish leader said Ankara has been making efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire since the conflict began last October. President Erdogan said the Islamic world should work together for the creation of an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous Palestinian state, with its capital in East Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders. Bilateral relations The two leaders discussed various issues ranging from the defense industry to the development road project, as well as necessary measures to increase the volume of bilateral trade. “During the meeting in which the need to reinvigorate the Joint Economic Commission mechanism between Turkey and Kuwait was highlighted, it was emphasized that promoting mutual investment and trade would be beneficial for both countries” , indicated the communications office. Erdogan and Sheikh Meshal also discussed cooperation in the fields of diplomacy, health, culture, tourism and education. President Erdogan said Turkey's support for Kuwait's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security would continue, stressing that contacts at all levels would be maintained rigorously. Erdogan stressed the importance of developing cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organization of Turkic States, saying that Kuwait's support for these efforts is crucial and will ensure the opening of new opportunities for collaboration. Turkey and Kuwait then signed six cooperation agreements in a ceremony and President Erdogan decorated Sheikh Meshal, who took office in December, with the State Order medal. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/turkish-president-kuwaiti-emir-discuss-israel-s-attacks-on-gaza-bilateral-relations/3213016 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos