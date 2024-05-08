President Joko Widodo inaugurates IDTH BBPPT in Tapos, Depok: Southeast Asia's most comprehensive device testing, boosting Indonesia's technological development





RADARDEPOK.COM – Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Depok Town to inaugurate the Telecommunications Equipment Test Center (BBPPT) or Indonesia Digital Test House (IDTH), on Jalan Tapos, Tapos Village. It turns out that the laboratory is under the auspices of the Ministry of Communication and Information (Kemenkominfo). Report: Gérard Soeharly, Depok City Rows of residents lined up neatly along Jalan Tapos Raya, Tapos Village, Tapos District. Even though they were basking in the morning sun, they looked enthusiastic and were reluctant to move their steps from the front of the BBPPT or IDTH building which is not too far from the Kopassus housing complex. Among them, there was a woman who was no longer young. He strengthened his position by carrying his grandson in his right hand. From time to time, he pointed his cell phone camera toward the end of the road. Also read: Get to know the community leaders of Sawangan Baru, Depok City, Sahrudin: 1992 Actively serving the community, following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather Not without reason, he is awaiting the arrival of the number one of the Republic of Indonesia who is due to inaugurate the BBPPT or IDTH on Tuesday (7/5). “I am waiting for Mr. Jokowi, he said he wants to inaugurate this BBPPPT building,” he told Radar Depok. Soon after, President Joko Widodo's official car using RI 1 plates began to enter Jalan Tapos Raya, Tapos Village, Tapos District. From afar, Joko Widodo was greeted by the hysterical cries of residents who had been waiting for him since the morning. Slowly, the group of state representatives began to enter the IDTH building of the BBPPT. Then the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, got out of his car and was closely watched by a number of well-built men wearing red and black clothes with the inscription Paspampres on the pin. Also Read: Investigation of a Politician from Sawangan Baru, Depok City, Ela Dahlia, from PKS Supporters Supported by Imam Budi Hartono: Part 3 On this occasion, President Joko Widodo deliberately came to Depok City to inaugurate the new BBPPT building in Tapos District, which was previously located in Bintara Region, Bekasi City. Joko Widodo said the building was proof of Indonesia's transformation from a consumer to a producer in the global technology industry. This inauguration marks a step forward in national efforts to increase local capabilities in technological development. According to Jokowo Widodo, he is concerned about the dominance of imports in the use of technological equipment in Indonesia, with an import value of more than IDR 30 trillion. “We must not be just spectators, we must not be only markets, but we must be actors, producers,” Joko Widodo said.

