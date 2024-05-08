Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump and our completely ridiculous timeline





When Ronald Reagan sought the Republican Party's presidential nomination in 1980, it was an open question whether the former governor's family life would be seen as disqualifying. Voters had never elected a divorced president before, and there was great uncertainty about whether the electorate was ready to put aside this apparent taboo.

When Bill Clinton ran for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in 1992, the then-governor publicly admitted that he had caused pain in his marriage, an apparent euphemism for adultery. It also led to much discussion about the limits of what Americans were willing to tolerate from their national election candidates when it came to “character issues.”

These strange lines of inquiry came to mind while reading this Politico summary of Stormy Daniels' testimony this morning at Donald Trump's ongoing criminal trial in New York. After prosecutors assured the court there would be no description of genitals during the proceedings, there were awkward moments in the courtroom as the porn star spoke about her alleged sexual encounter in Trump's hotel room at a California golf course in 2006, a year after Trump's wedding. Melanie Trump.

I had taken off my clothes and my shoes. I think my bra was still on. We were in missionary position, Daniels said. The defense intervenes to object. The judge upholds the objection. One juror appears uncomfortable with the comments and looks away while holding her forehead.

I imagine a thought experiment in which I had a conversation with political observers from decades past. Well, Americans elected a television personality to, I would say, the highest office in the land, and after he was removed from office for corruption and incompetence, he was charged with several dozen crimes, including falsification of business cases related to silence. payments he made to a porn star he allegedly had sex with while cheating on his third wife.

Oh, I might add, and this barely makes the top 10 biggest scandals surrounding the former president.

It is at this point that I would expect the inevitable questions about whether social conservatives and evangelicals view the accused as one of the greatest villains of modern American life, which leads me to explain: “In In fact, they revere him with a reverence bordering on religion.

The New York Times had an interesting article the other day about Trump's younger supporters, many of whom will be voting in their first elections this year, and who don't remember much about American politics before.

The presumptive GOP nominee, the article notes, represents the normal politics of their childhoods.

For these young adults, madness has become normal. They have become accustomed to a toxic and degraded political environment in which absurdities are the background noise of their civic life, to the point that they are not even recognized as ridiculous.

But the problem is that this doesn't just affect young adults. Too much of the political world has simply become accustomed to truly ridiculous circumstances such as those unfolding today in a Manhattan courtroom. Many have become so accustomed to Trumpified politics that it becomes easy to lose sight of the fact that they are confronted daily with follies that would have been unthinkable in the recent past.

It's worth stopping every once in a while to realize not only that American politics hasn't always been this way, but also that it doesn't have to stay that way. Breaking free from a bizarre timeline is a matter of willpower. This can start with realizing that the broader context surrounding Trump’s trial reflects political madness.

