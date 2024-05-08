PTI says DG ISPR press conference 'full of contradictions, devoid of justification' – Pakistan





Hours after a press conference by the military spokesperson on the May 9 events and the PTI's alleged involvement in them, party spokesperson Raoof Hasan termed it full of contradictions.

Earlier today, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif said any dialogue with the PTI could only take place if it apologizes sincerely before the nation, promises to adopt a constructive policy and renounces the policy of anarchy. .

The DG ISPR made these remarks during a lengthy press conference in Rawalpindi just two days before May 9, a day that assumes significant importance in the political landscape of the country, like that day last year, when military installations were attacked following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan. , which formed the basis of severe state repression against him and his party.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad after the ISPR press conference, Hasan said it reflected a mind full of contradictions because in the end I didn't understand anything.

He added that he could not understand why there was such frustration and what are the factors that push them again and again to make such statements which have no justification or logic.

Hasan noted that the most humorous part of the ISPR press conference was that there was no danger to democracy, adding that danger was present for what exists. What threat can there be to something that isn't even present?

The party spokesperson claimed that several attempts had been made to target the PTI. However, as time passes and their frustration increases, the intensity and venom targeting PTI has increased, he added.

Hasan said he usually avoids documents devoid of substance or meaning, but the press conference he heard contained the kind of venom that is not appropriate for the state, society and relations with institutions.

The PTI spokesperson said that there is a one-person diktat and dictatorship based on which the country is being run and it will collapse soon, it cannot last for long.

Addressing the points raised by the DG ISPR, Hasan said: We are challenging them on everything he has said to bring proof before the nation and the easiest way to do this is to institute an independent and transparent judicial inquiry to determine the culprits and planners of the events of May 9.

They say they are ready to create such a judicial commission, but the judicial commission will talk about the 2014 sit-in, it will also talk about the attack on Parliament, etc. and we agree, he however said, adding that the commission should also probe the encryption case, ouster of PTI government, assassination attempt on Imran, audio leaks and alleged rigging during the February 8 elections.

These are all things that we have demanded and if DG ISPR wants to form a judicial commission with two of its conditions, then we will support them because there is no other way to know who committed the crimes and why and who supported them, he said. said, stating that the PTI was not involved in the events.

Hasan said the commission should be independent and not subordinate to the military.

The PTI spokesperson also questioned the DG ISPR's distortion by saying that only seven percent people voted for the party.

According to Gallup, independent candidates affiliated with the PTI received 31.2% of the votes in the general elections.

