Adult film actress Stormy Daniels describes her sexual affair with Trump in 2006





Adult film actress Stormy Daniels came face to face with former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, clearly telling jurors at her New York trial that she had an unwanted sexual relationship with him in 2006 and that she was then paid $130,000 to stay silent before Trump's success. candidate for president in 2016.

Daniels testified for hours about how she met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, how he invited her to dinner in his hotel suite, how she found him rude and arrogant, how they discussed a possible appearance for her on his reality show. , “The Apprentice,” then ended up in bed for a brief affair that Trump denies took place.

Trump's defense attorney, Todd Blanche, requested a mistrial after his sometimes grim testimony. But New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, while saying that part of his story “may have been better left unsaid,” rejected the request.

Hours after the day's testimony ended, a trial transcript showed that Merchan, during a midday conference, told Blanche that Trump was “audibly swearing” during Daniels' testimony and could intimidate her. -be.

“I understand that your client is upset at this point,” Merchan told the defense attorney, “but he's audibly swearing and he's visually shaking his head, and that's derogatory. That has the potential to intimidate the witness and the jury I can see that.”

Blanche assured the judge that she would talk to Trump to get him to stop making comments at the defense table.

Later, during a tough cross-examination, Susan Necheles, another Trump defense attorney, asked Daniels: “Am I right that you hate President Trump?”

Daniels replied: Yes, followed by Necheles who asked: And you want him to go to prison?

I want him to be held accountable, Daniels replied.

His testimony was a crucial point in the New York prosecutor's 34-count indictment accusing Trump of falsifying business records of his real estate conglomerate Trump Organization to hide a $130,000 reimbursement to his former lawyer and political fixer Michael Cohen.

Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 7, 2024, in New York.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to silence her allegations of a sexual relationship with Trump, which Trump allegedly sought to hide from voters just days before the election eight years ago. After paying her lawyer, Daniels said she ended up with $96,000.

Daniels was not questioned about any of the allegedly falsified business documents, but was questioned at length by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger and Necheles about her first contact in 2006 with Trump and everything that has happened since then.

Daniels appeared on the witness stand a short distance from Trump, apparently their first meeting since 2007, when she visited him in his business office at Trump Tower in New York and he introduced her to the people who were there.

She said they had numerous phone conversations after her alleged sexual encounter with him in 2006 at the golf course, when she was 27 and he was 60, but they never had sex again.

Trump, who rarely has to come face-to-face with people accusing him of impropriety, sat through his testimony, listening intently, whispering to his defense attorneys at various times, and once, according to reporters present in the courtroom, apparently uttering profanities in response to one of Daniels' assertions.

This happened as Daniels described their conversation in his hotel suite. She said she asked him: Are you always this rude? Are you still this arrogant and pompous? Like you don't even know how to have a conversation.

I said, 'Someone should spank you,'” Daniels testified. So he rolled up the magazine and dared me to do it, so he gave me the kick and I hit him. Right on the butt.

After that, she said, the tone of the conversation improved.

He was much more polite, she said.

She said she asked about his wife, Melania, whom he married the previous year, and he said not to worry because the two didn't even sleep in the same room.

Daniels said Trump was dressed in silk or satin pajamas when he first greeted her in the hotel suite. But she said Trump changed his clothes at her request.

That changed again, she said, when she went to the bathroom. When she returned, she found Trump wearing only a t-shirt and shorts.

Soon they were having sex, she said. Daniels said she didn't remember most of the later details, saying, “I think I passed out, but she wasn't drugged or drunk.”

She testified that she did not remember how her clothes came off, only that I was looking at the ceiling. I didn't know how I got there. I tried to think about anything other than how I got there.

Daniels said Trump did not wear a condom and they did not discuss it.

I didn't say anything at all. She said the meeting was brief.

Daniels testified that she didn't object to that moment, but she didn't like it either. She said she felt there was an imbalance in the power dynamic between the two.

Necheles sought to portray Daniels as money hungry and a liar.

Early on, the defense attorney asked Daniels if she was turning to the pornography industry to make more money. Daniels simply observed, “Don’t we all want to make more money from our work?

Daniels admitted she owes Trump $660,000 in legal fees stemming from defamation lawsuits a former lawyer filed against him and lost.

I chose not to pay, she said.

Necheles accused Daniels of seeking to extort Trump through a hush money deal.

Wrong, Daniels retorted.

That's what you did, right? repeated Necheles.

FAKE! » Daniels said, nearly shouting in the courtroom.

The defense attorney also accused Daniels of making up a story that an unidentified man threatened her and her young daughter in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011, telling her to stop talking about her affair with Trump.

The whole story was made up, wasn't it? » asked Necheles.

No, none of this was made up, Daniels replied sharply. The man who Daniels said threatened her was never identified.

With the trial recessed Wednesday, Necheles will continue her cross-examination of Daniels on Thursday, and Hoffinger said she also has other questions.

Trump, now the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, has denied Daniel's claims of an affair and the 34 charges he faces. If convicted, he could be placed on probation or face up to four years in prison.

Prosecution witnesses at the trial, now in its fourth week, told the 12-member jury stories of sex and scandal, lurid tabloid stories of fabricated stories to help Trump in the 2016 election or illegal bribes to Daniels and another woman, Playboy model Karen. McDougal, to hide their pretensions to meetings with Trump. He had also denied McDougal's claims that he had an affair for 10 months in 2006 and 2007.

