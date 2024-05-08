Macron receives Xi Jinping, Chinese President, in the French Pyrenees





French President Emmanuel Macron, who believes a personal touch is key to diplomacy, lured Chinese President Xi Jinping to a 7,000-foot pass in the Pyrenees on Tuesday, hoping to show off the panoramic views that have marked his childhood. but instead find dense fog and wild snow showers. It was a long and slippery road up the mountain, in torrential rain, but that didn't stop crowds of Chinese admirers with red flags and pennants from gathering in almost every village along the way, miraculously transposed to a remote region of southwest France and apparently uniform. in their enthusiasm. Undeterred, but two hours late, Mr. Macron welcomed Mr. Xi under an umbrella at one of his favorite restaurants, Ltape du Berger, or Shepherds Stop, where dancers in colorful local costumes twirled and danced to the sound of a flute. an accordion and a tom-tom. Mr. Xi was impassive, but his wife, Peng Liyuan, smiled broadly and applauded. Using the familiar tutu to address Mr. Xi, 70, rather than the formal you that would have been more usual between heads of state, Mr. Macron, 46, presented the Chinese leader with a yellow jersey signed by the winner of last year's Tour de France. , Jonas Vingegaard, a Danish cyclist.

I know how much you love sport, said Mr. Macron. Mr Xi is known for his interest in football. The Col du Tourmalet, where the leaders met, has a legendary status in the Tour de France; its steep and winding climb is a severe test. It is also a place dear to Mr. Macron, who regularly came here from his home in northern France to stay with his neighboring maternal grandmother, Germaine Nogues, the member of his family about whom he speaks most effusively.

Eric Abdie, the chef and friend of Mr. Macron, offered a lunch consisting of ham aged for 24 months, black pigs from the region, shoulder of lamb, and blueberry tart. Cheeses and good wines abounded. The ham, served as an appetizer, particularly impressed Xi, who said he would promote it in his country. The atmosphere was festive, intimate and relaxed, as Mr. Macron wished. Exactly what that would enable was another matter. During two days of talks, Mr. Xi smiled a lot but offered little, particularly in the face of European demands that he help end the war in Ukraine. With a succession of leaders, including Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and Donald J. Trump, the former U.S. president, Mr. Macron demonstrated confidence in his powers of seduction, only to be rebuffed or ignored. French officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with diplomatic practice, said Mr. Macron had forged a unique and close relationship with Mr. Xi since their first meeting as presidents six years ago, offering him a channel into the intimate thoughts of the country. A Chinese leader that no other Western power has.

They cited the Sino-French joint statement on the Middle East, issued Monday, condemning all forms of terrorism, including the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, as proof of the importance of this bond in an era of great global instability. Others have a different view. We can seduce voters, said Bertrand Badie, an international relations expert at Sciences Po in Paris, noting that Mr. Macron has done so more than once. It is more difficult to translate this into the complexity of international relations, although a new partnership with China was a laudable goal.

The lunch itself was private, a four-person affair for the two leaders and their spouses. This had been planned for the terrace, but for obvious reasons it did not come to fruition. The idea was for both parties to express themselves freely and frankly. Little filtered, but officials said human rights issues in China were raised by Mr Macron on Monday and Tuesday, although no reference was made in any statement.

The issue became particularly sensitive after Valrie Heyer, who will lead Mr Macron's Renaissance Party in next month's European Parliament elections, described in the harshest terms China's treatment of Uighurs in the northern region -western Xinjiang. In an interview with Sud Radio this week, she said her personal view was that Chinese oppression most likely amounted to genocide. French officials made no comment but said Mr. Macron had not used the word. They noted, however, that the wine served was a 2008 Jean-Luc Colombo vintage, the year of the Beijing Olympic Games, and that its red color recalled the name of a famous Chinese tea made in the province of Fujian, which was formerly governed by Mr. Xi. Diplomacy is a subtle affair, at least as the French practice it.

