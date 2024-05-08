Judge indefinitely delays Trump classified documents trial





Washington — A federal judge has indefinitely postponed former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial in Florida.

In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon cited issues with pretrial motions and classified evidence in the case. The trial start date was initially scheduled for May 20.

Cannon wrote that “finally setting a trial date at this point…would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court's duty to fully and fairly consider the various pretrial motions pending before the Court, criticizing [Classified Information Procedures Act] questions, and the additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury.

The special prosecutor declined to comment.

Cannon's long-awaited scheduling order came more than two months after hearing arguments from the legal teams representing Trump and special counsel Jack Smith. The former president's lawyers urged her to avoid taking the case to trial before the next 2024 presidential election, but they also admitted that if Cannon decides to move forward, August or September would be feasible . Prosecutors said they would be ready to stand trial in July.

“The only thing the parties can agree on is that this case can go to trial this summer,” Assistant Special Prosecutor Jay Bratt argued in court in March. Cannon called some of the Justice Department's proposed pretrial deadlines “unrealistic” and said she needed space in the case to “allow for some flexibility.”

At the same hearing, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche countered that the former president's civil fraud trial in New York, which began April 15, would mean Trump “cannot effectively prepare for this trial by July.”

Blanche argued that the “easy way out” would be to begin the trial of the documents in late November, after the election, to avoid “pushing ourselves into a sort of frenzy.” Trump's team argued that having the case go to trial in the fall constituted a form of “election interference.” Prosecutors rejected that assertion, telling Cannon that Justice Department guidelines against bringing charges near an election do not apply to the trials themselves, which are within the jurisdiction of the courts.

Smith filed charges against Trump and two co-defendants — his aide Walt Nauta and former Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos de Oliveira — in a sprawling indictment alleging that Trump mishandled numerous documents bearing classified marks and had worked with his aides to obstruct the ensuing federal investigation.

All three have pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

The delay comes amid an ongoing dispute between Trump's legal team, his co-defendants and special counsel Jack Smith over the placement of classified documents into evidence. Trump's lawyers have claimed in recent days that markers for the classified documents he is accused of mishandling were not properly placed in evidence boxes.

The special prosecutor noted this discrepancy last week and has revealed in the past that the documents had been reviewed by the relevant intelligence community agencies. The defendants say these discrepancies raise questions about the investigation.

Smith also charged Trump with four counts in Washington, D.C., stemming from his alleged efforts to thwart the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election. Trump has also pleaded not guilty in that case. That case remains on hold while the Supreme Court reviews Trump's presidential immunity claims. A High Court decision is likely by June.

Scott MacFarlane contributed to this report.

Robert Legare is a CBS News multi-platform reporter and producer who covers the Justice Department, federal courts and investigations. He was previously an associate producer for “CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell.”

