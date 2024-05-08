US concerned about safety of Imran, other prisoners – Journal





WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Tuesday stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of all prisoners in Pakistan, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

At Tuesday's press conference, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller acknowledged a meeting between U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), including chief of the opposition Omar Ayub Khan.

He added that Blome met with the opposition leader and other senior opposition leaders to discuss a broader range of issues important to bilateral relations, including continued US economic support for Islamabad .

On the discussions with the PTI over rights and the fabricated accusations against Mr Khan, Miller reiterated the US position on political neutrality. Our position is the same as we have stated earlier that we do not take any position on elections in Pakistan, he said. He stressed the importance of respecting fundamental human rights while maintaining impartiality towards political parties. Miller addressed reports from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumers, who warned Pakistan over the safety of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, affirming the United States' commitment to human rights. He said that Senator Schumer could have coordinated with the State Department by telling the Pakistani ambassador that Mr. Khan's security was a high priority in Washington, but that he was not aware of this conversation. But obviously we want to ensure the safety and security of every prisoner in Pakistan or anywhere else in the world, he said. It is one thing that every person, every detainee, every prisoner has the right to basic human rights and the protection provided by the law.

Published in Dawn, May 8, 2024

