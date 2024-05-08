Turkey to train Ugandan army and special forces, expanding influence in Africa





Levent Kenez/Stockholm The Turkish government recently placed the military training cooperation agreement signed with Uganda on its agenda for approval. It is expected that the agreement, once approved by Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, will soon come into force with its approval of the General Assembly. The military training cooperation agreement, signed on September 13, 2022 in Ankara, establishes a legal framework for military training. Activities include exchange programs, joint exercises in various military fields, cooperation between special forces commands in the areas of training, combat and communications against mines and improvised explosive devices (IED), electronics, information systems, electronic warfare and cyber defense. Additionally, Ugandan military personnel will receive intelligence training. According to Article IV of the agreement, the conditions set out therein concern officers, non-commissioned officer cadets, special sergeants, rank-and-file personnel and civilian personnel for the Ugandan armed forces. Individuals who are accepted for training or participation could be accompanied by their dependents. a26e87c0-a3fa-4fc8-8855-be7b28dfbc99 As a component ofTurkey A broader initiative aimed at fostering military relations in Africa, existing military cooperation between the two countries, which began in the 1990s, evolved significantly with the formalization of a military cooperation agreement in 1996. On December 12, 2019, Bright Rwamirama, then Ugandan Minister of Defense, saidan official visit to Ankara, where he initiated discussions regarding bilateral cooperation in regional military affairs and the defense industry with Hulusi Akar, his Turkish counterpart at the time. During the visit, Rwamirama also hadmeetings with representatives from various Turkish defense contractors, including Beyler Group, Nurol Machinery and Defense, Integras Security and Defense, Tetico Technical Trade Co. and zaltn Holding. THEThe Ugandan government then invited several Turkish companies to explore business opportunities.in the country. On May 3, 2024, a Ugandan military delegation participated in EFES-2024, one of the the biggest exercises of the Turkish armed forces, organized in Istanbul and composed of two phases: computer-assisted command post and live fire. People The Defense Force (UPDF), formerly known as the National Resistance Army, constitutes the armed forces of Uganda with a total strength estimated at between 40,000 and 45,000 personnel, including ground forces and an air wing , as reported by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Recruitment is carried out on an annual basis. The Ugandan army recentlysets off controversy with a contentious appointment. March 24, 2024 Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has appointed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to head the army. At 48, Kainerugaba, a military general, is widely seen as his father's potential successor and has already sparked controversy by suggesting a possible successor.Invasion of neighboring Kenya.The Ministry,in a press release, confirmed his appointment to replace Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, whobeen reassignedas a junior minister. In 2022, Museveni relieved his son as commander of Ugandaground forces following threats made on social media, including posts about the invasion of Kenya.Kainerugaba Social media activities also included expressions of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the conflict in Ukraine. Kainerugaba has a long time been seen as ready to succeed his father, who, at 79, ruled Uganda for almost four decades. Turkeystrengthening military cooperation with Uganda canbeing seenas a strategic step towards establishing close collaboration with thefrom the countryfuture direction. Turkey is actively seeking new markets in Africa for its defense industry, a sector in which it has invested heavily in recent years. Turkey has already concluded bilateral agreements with 14 African countries, focusing on military training, cooperation in industrial production, purchase and maintenance of military and defense equipment. Additionally, these agreements encompass technical and logistical support, information sharing and research collaboration, thereby expanding market opportunities for defense conglomerates close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip. Erdogan. Turkey sells drones to a number of African countries, including There are more than 1000 countries in the world. These drones includeTHEBayraktar TB2unmannedcombat air vehicle (UCAV)produced by Turkey. Known for their performances in various conflict zones such as Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh in recent years, Turkeymilitary dronesare madeby Seluk Bayraktar, who is also presidentErdogan son-in-law. One of the major advantages of choosing Turkish drones is that Turkey does not impose a lengthy export approval process, unlike the United States and the European Union. Furthermore, apart from drones, small arms, military vehicles and tank ammunition have also seen an increase in exports in recent years. The Turkish Ministry of Defense often presents Somali officers and soldiers trained in Turkey, with the Turkish Task Force Command Military School in Somalia,Turkeythe biggest military base abroad, playing a central role. Turkish officers contribute to the restructuring of the Somali army. Turkey has qualifiedabout 5,000 Somali soldiers and officers, or about a third of the Somali army, and this number is expected to increase. Additionally, Turkey provides special forces training to the United States.Gambianmilitary.

