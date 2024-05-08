The story of the PLN heroine controlling electricity during President Joko Widodo's visit to NTB





POMERDEKA.COM, MATARAM President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) working visit to NTB Province in early May left many stories. One of them concerns the role of PLN Srikandi in helping to secure the electricity supply during the working visit. PT PLN Regional Head Unit (Persero) West Nusa Tenggara, in its commitment to supporting gender mainstreaming, involves the role of female employees as the backbone of PLN's business processes. Yesterday, during the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to NTB Province, PLN fully alerted technical managers and prepared a multi-level security plan by deploying uninterruptible power supply (UPS) to the maximum, mobile substation units (MSUs) and generators to be on standby to maintain electricity reliability during the visit. The President of the Republic of Indonesia was spread across several visiting sites, both on the island of Lombok and on the island of Sumbawa. In addition to these activities, PLN Srikandi also contributed to maintaining the reliability of electricity supply. One of them is Luh Rismayoni, PLN heroine responsible for guarding the substation. In his daily life, Rismayoni performs tasks like other officers do without exception. There is no distinction in work, everything is shared equally. We have sufficient training and skills to be able to carry out the mandated work. “We are grateful that the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia can take place without problems,” he told reporters on Tuesday (7/5/2024). Likewise, Eka Meilia Suryanti, head of Samawarea Customer Service Unit (ULP) who is also the first head of Srikandi ULP at PLN NTB, said that according to her, jobs at PLN can be filled by anyone what gender. PLN NTB has very diverse business processes, from production, transportation, distribution to customer service. There are several tasks that initially seemed male but are now performed by women, including ensuring the electricity supply for the president's working visit this time. “Thank God we can do everything without a problem,” he said. Srikandi PLN UIW NTB Chairman Alfi Laili Fauziah also confirmed the opinion of other PLN heroines. According to him, the main challenge as a PLN heroine is reconciling life between home and office. The biggest challenge for PLN Heroines is how to divide their time between home and office. You need good time management to be able to achieve a work-life balance, especially for those who are married. “I am proud that the PLN Heroines have accomplished this, it is not an easy thing,” he said. Separately, General Director of PT PLN (Persero) UIW NTB Sudjarwo emphasized that PLN does not discriminate between genders, as long as they have the required skills. PLN grows dynamically according to changing times. Now women are also able to compete with men in their work, thanks to PLN's business processes which are also developing. Providing knowledge and skills is key to all of this, Sudjarwo said. The PLN is proud and grateful to all the officers who were on standby, including the PLN heroines who helped ensure reliable electricity supply before, during and after President Joko Widodo's working visit to the NTB yesterday. “I hope the PLN heroines can inspire other women to be enthusiastic about achieving their dreams,” Sudjarwo continued. ruler

