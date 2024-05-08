Stormy Daniels: Takeaways from Trump's Quiet Money Trial Testimony





NEW YORK (AP) Porn actress Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday in the hush money case against Donald Trump, which watched her detail their alleged sexual relationship and the payment she received to keep silent.

Prosecutors say Trump paid Daniels to keep silent about the claims while he was running for president in 2016. His testimony aired them very publicly as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee seeks to win at the White House again.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels and his lawyers unsuccessfully pushed for a mistrial amid his testimony.

It's the biggest spectacle ever seen in the first criminal trial of a former US president, now in its third week of testimony in Manhattan.

Here are some takeaways from Daniels' testimony:

WHO IS STORMY DANIELS?

The case centers on a $130,000 payment to Daniels by Michael Cohen, then Trump's attorney, during the final weeks of Trump's 2016 campaign. Prosecutors say it was part of a plan to illegally influence the campaign by burying negative stories about it.

In this courtroom sketch, Stormy Daniels testifies on the witness stand as Judge Juan Merchan looks on in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York. A photo of Donald Trump and Daniels during their first meeting is displayed on a monitor. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

His lawyers sought to show that Trump was trying to protect his reputation and his family, not his campaign, by shielding them from embarrassing stories about his personal life.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told jurors she began exotic dancing in high school and appearing in adult films at age 23, before making more than 150 films and winning numerous film awards. porn industry.

MEETING WITH ASSET

Daniels testified that she first met and spoke with Trump at a celebrity golf outing in Lake Tahoe in 2006, where his studio was a sponsor.

He called her the smartest and asked if she wanted to go to dinner, she said. Daniels testified that she accepted Trump's invitation because she wanted to avoid dining with her colleagues and thought it might help her career. Trump asked his bodyguard to get her number, she said.

Stormy Daniels testifies in Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York, about the meeting in former President Donald Trump's hotel penthouse, showing how she found Trump in his room lying down on his bed. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

When they later met at his penthouse, she liked that he seemed interested in the business aspects of the industry rather than the sexy stuff. He also suggested putting her on his TV show, The Apprentice, a possibility she hoped could help establish her as a writer and director.

She went to the bathroom and was surprised to find Trump in his underwear when she returned, she said. She did not feel threatened physically or verbally, but she realized he was bigger and blocking the way, she testified.

Stormy Daniels, second from left, leaves the courthouse in New York, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Porn actress Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, appeared on the stand mid-morning Tuesday and testified about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006., among other things. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Next thing I know, I was on the bed and they were having sex,” Daniels recalls. The encounter was brief but left her shaking, she said. I just wanted to leave, she testified.

PAYMENTS FOR SILENCE

Daniels was asked if Trump ever told him to keep things between them confidential and he replied: Absolutely not. She said she learned in 2011 that a magazine had learned the story of their meeting and that she agreed to do an interview for $15,000 in order to make money and control the narrative. The story was never published.

Former President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he returns to the courtroom after a break in his trial, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, swimming pool)

Former President Donald Trump, accompanied by his attorney Susan Necheles, left, sits at the defense table in Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, swimming pool)

In 2016, when Trump was running for president, Daniels said she allowed her manager to run through the story, but it did not initially attract media interest. She said that changed in October with the release of the Access Hollywood tape in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women without asking permission. She said she learned that Cohen wanted to buy her silence.

MISTRIAL PUSH

Midway through his testimony, Trump's lawyers requested a mistrial.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche argued that Daniel's testimony about the alleged encounter and other encounters with him had nothing to do with this case and would unfairly prejudice the jury.

The judge rejected it and criticized defense attorneys for not raising more objections during his testimony.

Before Daniels spoke, Trump's lawyers tried to block him from testifying about the details of the meeting, saying it was irrelevant in a case involving books and records.

Prosecutors countered that Daniels' testimony revealed what Trump was trying to hide, and they were very careful not to give too many graphic details. Before Daniels took the stand, they told the judge that the testimony would be very basic and would not involve any details about genitals.

Although the judge did not side with Trump's lawyers, he acknowledged that some details were excessive. The objections could potentially be used by Trump's lawyers if he is convicted and they appeal.

CROSS-EXAMINATION

Trump's lawyers tried to attack Daniel's credibility, suggesting she was motivated by money and that her account had changed over the years.

Am I right that you hate President Trump? Defense attorney Susan Necheles asked Daniels at one point. Daniels admitted she did it.

And you want him to go to jail? » asked the lawyer.

I want him to be held accountable,” Daniels said. When asked again if that meant going to prison, she replied: If he is found guilty.

The defense insisted she owes Trump hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees following an unsuccessful defamation lawsuit and a 2022 tweet in which she said she would go to jail before I paid a cent. Daniels sometimes struggled with pointed questions, forcefully denying the idea that she had tried to extort Trump.

ASSET IN COURT

Trump frequently whispered to his lawyer during Daniel's testimony, and her expression appeared pained at one point as she recounted details of the dinner she said they shared. He shook his head and appeared to say something under his breath as Daniels testified that Trump told him he didn't sleep in the same room as his wife.

At one point, the judge told defense attorneys, in a side conversation, out of earshot of the jury and the public, that he could hear Trump audibly swearing and see him shaking his head, according to a transcript of the proceedings.

I'm talking to you here on the bench because I don't want to embarrass him, Judge Juan Merchan told Blanche, Trump's lawyer. Blanche assured the judge that she would speak to her client.

You need to talk to him. I will not tolerate this, the judge said.

As he left the courthouse, Trump called the day very eye-opening. He did not explicitly address Daniel's testimony, but said the prosecutor's case was falling apart.

A JARLING SPLIT SCREEN

Trump's court appearance Tuesday, like every other day he's stuck in the courtroom, means he can't be on the campaign trail as he runs for president for the third time. It's a frequent source of his complaints, but Daniel's testimony in particular could underscore how the trial distracts from running for president.

While Trump was stuck in a Manhattan courthouse, far from voters and unable to speak for much of the day, his rival, Democratic President Joe Biden, attended a Holocaust memorial ceremony and condemned the anti-Semitism.

It's an issue that Trump sought to use against Biden in the campaign, drawing on protests on college campuses against the war between Israel and Hamas.

____

Whitehurst reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Michael Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Jake Offenhartz and Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this story.

