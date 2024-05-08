Politics
Want 400 seats to stop Congress from bringing back Article 370, locking Ram temple: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh on May 7. | Photo credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 7 said he needed 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections to stop the Congress from bringing back Article 370. [in Kashmir] and locking down the Ayodhya Ram temple, drawing parallels with the Rajiv Gandhi government which overturned the Supreme Court's 1985 decision in the case Shah Bano affair, which he described as a policy of appeasement.
Speaking at election rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates, Mr. Modi accused the Congress of disrespecting security personnel killed in the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. He was referring to recent comments by Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar that Hemant Karkare, then head of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, was not killed by Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, but by a police officer affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
The sole aim of the INDI alliance is to revive Article 370 and scrap the CAA. [Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019] and remove the free provision of rations. A senior Congress leader, who recently quit the party, revealed that shehzada [referring to Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi] convened a meeting of selected people after the 2019 SC verdict in the Ram temple case and said if his party returned to power, the apex court decision would be overturned, just like his father [Rajiv Gandhi] made in the Shah Bano matters, Mr. Modi said.
The Supreme Court, in 1985, had ruled in favor of Shah Bano, a Muslim woman from Indore who had sought alimony from her husband after their divorce, but the Rajiv Gandhi-era government overturned the judgment by the through a law.
The Prime Minister said he wanted 400 seats to end all conspiracies by the Congress and the INDIA bloc. Modi needs 400 seats so that the Congress does not bring back Article 370 in Kashmir, put a Babri lock on the Ram temple in Ayodhya or hand over the country's vacant lands and islands to other countries. Modi needs 400 seats so Congress does not violate reservation given to SC, ST and OBC by Baba Saheb [Dr. B.R. Ambedkar] and the Constitution for its vote bank or declare all castes in its vote bank as OBC overnight, Mr. Modi said.
He urged voters to ensure that the grand old party does not win a single Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, declaring that June 4, the counting day, would mark the end of the opposition alliance. Both the BJP and the NDA receive huge support from the people. The third phase of polls clearly showed that June 4 marks the expiry date of the INDI alliance, he said, criticizing the grand old party for its alleged support to terrorists. He questioned the party's vision for the country.
The Prime Minister was campaigning for BJP's Sujay Vikhe Patil (Ahmednagar), Shiv Senas' Sadashiv Lokhande (Shirdi) and senior BJP leader Panjaka Munde (Beed).
In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar and Khargone Lok Sabha constituencies, he addressed rallies for Savitri Thakur and Gajendra Singh Patel respectively.
The Prime Minister also criticized Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad for advocating reservation towards the Muslim community. One of their [INDIA bloc] Leaders who ate animal fodder and were found guilty by the court, even the Supreme Court, in a corruption case and are out on bail on health grounds, say not only that Muslims should get reservation , but that the entire reservation should be given to Muslims. This means they want the entire reservation to be given to Muslims by taking it away from SCs, STs and OBCs, he claimed.
Mr Modi accused the Congress of openly playing the game of appeasement and vote bank politics. He also criticized the INDIA bloc for calling for a vote for jihad. The Congress has links with the ten terrorists who entered Mumbai in November 2008 and wreaked havoc, he claimed. People are asking Congress, What is this relationship called? (what is this relationship called?). During the Congress mandate, terrorists were welcome in the Prime Minister's house. A senior Congress leader shed tears after the meeting at Batla House in Delhi. I want to ask Congress if they want to bring back those old days? But Modi stands like a cat (rock) in front of you, he said.
He also criticized the Congress agenda, saying it prioritized appeasement over genuine social measures and bore the imprint of the Muslim League. At the same time, national security and development are Modi's two guarantees, along with farmers' welfare, he said.
In an apparent reference to remarks made about Mr Gandhi by a Pakistani leader, Mr Modi said: “One team is losing (in the Lok Sabha polls), so Team B on the other side of the border has been activated and it encourages the Congress.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/want-400-seats-to-prevent-congress-from-bringing-back-article-370-and-locking-ram-temple-modi/article68150360.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi in France offers few concessions on trade and supports Russia
- Want 400 seats to stop Congress from bringing back Article 370, locking Ram temple: PM Modi
- Grease Actor Who Played Olivia Newton-John's Cheerleader Friend Was 72
- Inside the Porsche and Soho houses, the Electric Fashion Night
- Governor's Office | Governor Murphy Announces Fintech Accelerator Project in Hoboken
- Exploring the Mysterious Alphabet of Sperm Whales | MIT news
- Ukrainian officials have withheld from BBC News the plan to assassinate Russian President Zelensky
- The Mela: Free henna and crafts PLUS dancers and Bollywood music
- Analyzing Alabama footballs improved the roster after spring training and transfers
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken in the Los Angeles Declaration Ministry of Migration and Protection
- Stormy Daniels: Takeaways from Trump's Quiet Money Trial Testimony
- The story of the PLN heroine controlling electricity during President Joko Widodo's visit to NTB