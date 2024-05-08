Want 400 seats to stop Congress from bringing back Article 370, locking Ram temple: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 7 said he needed 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections to stop the Congress from bringing back Article 370. [in Kashmir] and locking down the Ayodhya Ram temple, drawing parallels with the Rajiv Gandhi government which overturned the Supreme Court's 1985 decision in the case Shah Bano affair, which he described as a policy of appeasement.

Speaking at election rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates, Mr. Modi accused the Congress of disrespecting security personnel killed in the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. He was referring to recent comments by Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar that Hemant Karkare, then head of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, was not killed by Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, but by a police officer affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The sole aim of the INDI alliance is to revive Article 370 and scrap the CAA. [Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019] and remove the free provision of rations. A senior Congress leader, who recently quit the party, revealed that shehzada [referring to Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi] convened a meeting of selected people after the 2019 SC verdict in the Ram temple case and said if his party returned to power, the apex court decision would be overturned, just like his father [Rajiv Gandhi] made in the Shah Bano matters, Mr. Modi said.

The Supreme Court, in 1985, had ruled in favor of Shah Bano, a Muslim woman from Indore who had sought alimony from her husband after their divorce, but the Rajiv Gandhi-era government overturned the judgment by the through a law.

The Prime Minister said he wanted 400 seats to end all conspiracies by the Congress and the INDIA bloc. Modi needs 400 seats so that the Congress does not bring back Article 370 in Kashmir, put a Babri lock on the Ram temple in Ayodhya or hand over the country's vacant lands and islands to other countries. Modi needs 400 seats so Congress does not violate reservation given to SC, ST and OBC by Baba Saheb [Dr. B.R. Ambedkar] and the Constitution for its vote bank or declare all castes in its vote bank as OBC overnight, Mr. Modi said.

He urged voters to ensure that the grand old party does not win a single Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, declaring that June 4, the counting day, would mark the end of the opposition alliance. Both the BJP and the NDA receive huge support from the people. The third phase of polls clearly showed that June 4 marks the expiry date of the INDI alliance, he said, criticizing the grand old party for its alleged support to terrorists. He questioned the party's vision for the country.

The Prime Minister was campaigning for BJP's Sujay Vikhe Patil (Ahmednagar), Shiv Senas' Sadashiv Lokhande (Shirdi) and senior BJP leader Panjaka Munde (Beed).

In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar and Khargone Lok Sabha constituencies, he addressed rallies for Savitri Thakur and Gajendra Singh Patel respectively.

The Prime Minister also criticized Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad for advocating reservation towards the Muslim community. One of their [INDIA bloc] Leaders who ate animal fodder and were found guilty by the court, even the Supreme Court, in a corruption case and are out on bail on health grounds, say not only that Muslims should get reservation , but that the entire reservation should be given to Muslims. This means they want the entire reservation to be given to Muslims by taking it away from SCs, STs and OBCs, he claimed.

Mr Modi accused the Congress of openly playing the game of appeasement and vote bank politics. He also criticized the INDIA bloc for calling for a vote for jihad. The Congress has links with the ten terrorists who entered Mumbai in November 2008 and wreaked havoc, he claimed. People are asking Congress, What is this relationship called? (what is this relationship called?). During the Congress mandate, terrorists were welcome in the Prime Minister's house. A senior Congress leader shed tears after the meeting at Batla House in Delhi. I want to ask Congress if they want to bring back those old days? But Modi stands like a cat (rock) in front of you, he said.

He also criticized the Congress agenda, saying it prioritized appeasement over genuine social measures and bore the imprint of the Muslim League. At the same time, national security and development are Modi's two guarantees, along with farmers' welfare, he said.

In an apparent reference to remarks made about Mr Gandhi by a Pakistani leader, Mr Modi said: “One team is losing (in the Lok Sabha polls), so Team B on the other side of the border has been activated and it encourages the Congress.