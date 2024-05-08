Xi in France offers few concessions on trade and supports Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered few concessions to his counterpart and host Emmanuel Macron as he wrapped up a two-day visit to France on Tuesday evening. The two presidents are seeking to renew ties during Xi's first trip to Europe in five years, after relations were soured by trade disputes and Beijing's support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Macron invited Xi to the Pyrenees, the native region of the French president's maternal grandmother. Under snow-capped peaks shrouded in fog, the two leaders and their wives watched traditional dancers before dining on locally produced ham, lamb, cheese and blueberry pie.

French officials said Tuesday's mountain trip would provide an opportunity for less formal one-on-one discussions after the pomp and ceremony of Xi's official welcome to Paris on Monday.

Relations have deteriorated significantly since Xi's last visit to the region in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. Europe accuses Beijing of subsidizing industries that undercut its own businesses in areas such as electric vehicles, but Macron told his Chinese guests that the European Union was not seeking to sever economic ties.

“Our common goal is to continue our relations,” Macron told delegates Monday at the Franco-Chinese Business Council in Paris. “There is no logic in separating from China. It is a desire to preserve our national security, just as you do for yours. It is a desire for mutual respect and understanding, and a desire to continue to open trade, but to ensure that it is completely fair at all times, whether in terms of tariffs, aid or market access.

WATCH: During France visit, Xi offers few concessions on trade and Russia

China's response

Xi made no immediate concessions, said analyst Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies.

“Xi Jinping does not think that China has an overcapacity problem. And he believes that the European position on Chinese electric vehicles, for example, is unreasonable. But of course he is also trying to dialogue with the French and have potentially a leading Chinese automaker setting up facilities in France, as a sort of incentive to persuade that perhaps it is in France's interest to engage with China and welcome them. Chinese electric vehicles,” Tsang told VOA.





Trade relations are tilted in Beijing's favor, according to Nicholas Bequelin, a senior fellow at Yale Law School's Paul Tsai China Center.

China “has a major export economy to Europe. The trade deficit in Europe is huge and growing. The de-risking or anti-subsidy policies that the European Union wants to put in place will take a long time and because “As they affect different countries in the European Union, it is very difficult to reach an agreement,” Bequelin said.

Russian threat

Europe faces its most pressing security threat from Russia, as Kremlin forces slowly advance in eastern Ukraine. China has provided diplomatic and economic support to Moscow, despite Western calls for Beijing to help end the illegal invasion.

Xi declared a “limitless” partnership during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing in February 2022, just days before Kremlin tanks crossed the Ukrainian border.

A recent U.S. assessment concluded that China supplies vital components such as machine tools and microelectronic components that Russia uses to make weapons. Last year, trade between China and Russia reached a record $240 billion.

Speaking in Paris on Monday, Xi rejected European accusations that China was aiding Russia's war.

“China is neither the creator of the crisis, nor a party, a participant in the war. However, we have not only witnessed the fire burning on the other side of the river, but we have played a role active in establishing peace,” Xi told reporters.

Europe's message

China's claims are demonstrably false and European leaders need to take a harder line, said analyst Igor Merheim-Eyre, a policy adviser to the European Parliament and a researcher at the University of Kent.

“We have already had [German] Chancellor Olaf Scholz, we had Macron, we had Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, we had [EU Commission] President [Ursula] von der Leyen, all going to Beijing and repeating the same message: China should not support Russia in its aggression against Ukraine. And in these two years, I don’t see any change,” Merheim-Eyre told VOA.

“What they really failed was to explain to Xi Jinping what the cost of China's support for Russia's war of aggression will be, which clearly is the case. I mean, if that were not the case, we would not already have four Chinese companies on the market The EU sanctions list And the circumventions are much broader than that,” he said.

Costs for China

Europe should clarify the costs, analyst Tsang said, because “China's policy has always been to declare neutrality, support Putin and refuse to pay the price.”

Sanctioning Chinese companies that supply the Russian military would likely be effective, he said. “For Xi Jinping, the important thing is that he stays in power, which means he must keep the Chinese economy on an equal footing. Supporting Putin is desirable, but fundamentally staying in power is the trumps the ambitious goal of undermining U.S. global pre-eminence and leadership.” Tsang said.

Shared interest

Von der Leyen on Monday urged Beijing to help end the war. “We agree that Europe and China have a common interest in peace and security. We count on China to use all its influence on Russia to end Russia's war of aggression. Russia against Ukraine,” she said in a recorded video speech.

But European leaders should be more realistic about Beijing's ambitions, says analyst Merheim-Eyre.

“I look at my world map and try to see where exactly this common interest lies. Because everywhere I look, from Africa to the South China Sea to Ukraine, China plays a role destructive, and I don't think so seeing areas of common interest in these issues.

After visiting France, Xi on Tuesday visited Serbia, a key Balkan partner in Beijing's Belt and Road investment program. On Wednesday, Xi is scheduled to visit Hungary, his closest European ally and a long-standing thorn in the side of EU unity on Russia and China policy.

VOA Mandarin Service contributed to this story.