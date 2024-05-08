Xi Jinping's visits to Serbia and Hungary reflect Sino-EU tensions

After frank discussions in France where President Emmanuel Macron pressed him on Russia's war in Ukraine, trade disputes and human rights, Chinese President Xi Jinping heads to meet other pro-Beijing governments on Tuesday in Serbia and Hungary.

The two countries have developed close ties with China and Russia under the leadership of Serbian President Aleksandar Vui and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn.

China has invested billions in both countries, with projects ranging from factories and mines to electric vehicles and a railway to connect their capitals Belgrade and Budapest.

China is both Hungary and Serbia's largest trading partner outside the European Union.

Xi arrives in Serbia for the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999. The United States apologized for what it called a bombing mistaken bomb that killed three Chinese nationals and injured 20 others.

Xi is expected to pay tribute to those killed at the site, which has been transformed into a Chinese cultural center.





Ja Ian Chong, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, told VOA: “Xi will probably try to emphasize the importance of the PRC. [People’s Republic of China] role in supporting stability and perhaps suggesting, but not openly accusing, the United States of being destabilizing and unnecessarily aggressive.

But analysts say Xi's visits to Serbia and Hungary also reflect Beijing's limitations in the face of ups and downs in Sino-European relations.

Francesco Sisci, an Italian sinologist, told VOA: “It is interesting that…China failed to find more important countries for Xi's visit to Europe.” It appears that China is having greater difficulties in its relations with European countries, and it has good relations with two governments that also have good relations with Moscow. In other words, Europe is moving away from China more quickly because it considers it too close to Moscow. »

Like Beijing, Serbia and Hungary have both spoken out against US and EU sanctions on Moscow over Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, although Hungary voted for these sanctions.

Orban, despite leading a country that is both an EU and NATO member, maintains friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and spoke with him on the sidelines of a forum in Beijing in October . Hungary buys most of its fuel from Russia and, unlike other EU members, has shown no intention of stopping. Serbia is a candidate for EU membership.

At the third Belt and Road international cooperation summit, Xi also met with Orbn, the only European leader present.

Dragana Mitrovic, a professor of political science at the University of Belgrade, says these relations have triggered tensions with Hungary's Western partners.

“In this period of tense geopolitical competition and measuring economic and global cooperation by strategic gains and losses, Hungary will continue to face pressure from Brussels and Washington in continuing its cooperation with China,” he said. she told VOA.

While Hungary has benefited from billions in EU aid, Mitrovic notes that Hungary is also one of the largest recipients of Chinese foreign investment in the world.

China's BYD, which sold more electric vehicles than Tesla last year, plans to build its first factory in Europe in Hungary. By building cars within the EU, Beijing could avoid the threat of tariffs on electric cars imported from China.

Adrianna Zhang contributed to this report.