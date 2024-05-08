Kuwaiti Emir's inaugural visit to Trkiye begins on a good note





Accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, the new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, landed in the capital, Ankara, on Tuesday for a working visit. In a show of hospitality reserved for Trkiye's close allies, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan personally greeted the emir as he disembarked from the plane at Esenboa Airport. The emir's visit, the first to a non-Arab country since he took office last year, comes on the 60th anniversary of relations between Trkiye and Kuwait. After signing agreements, the emir was also to receive a Turkish state medal. Kuwait's history is closely intertwined with that of Trkiye, as it was an Ottoman-ruled region before becoming a British protectorate in 1899, well before becoming a fully independent state in 1961. In the same year, it established diplomatic relations with Trkiye. Since then, ties have been warm and have flourished in recent years through cooperation agreements. Turkish-Kuwaiti relations intensified in the 1980s after the signing of industrial cooperation agreements and investment incentives. In 2013, the Turkish-Kuwaiti Cooperation Committee held its first meeting and the two sides signed 62 more agreements. The trade volume between the two countries reached around $700 million (TL 22.592 million) in 2023. Trkiye hosts more than 400 Kuwaiti companies, while Kuwait hosts around 50 Turkish companies. Turkish companies in Kuwait are concentrated in the construction sector and are behind around fifty projects, including the construction of a new international airport. The value of Turkish construction projects in Kuwait reached some $9.2 billion, while Kuwaiti direct investments in Trkiye reached the value of $2 billion. Kuwait is seeking more contributions from Turkish companies as part of its 2035 vision to reduce its dependence on oil revenues. Trkiye is also a popular destination for Kuwaiti citizens when it comes to tourism, real estate investments and health tourism. Proportionally to its population, Kuwait has the largest number of citizens visiting Trkiye as tourists. Kuwaiti citizens are often among the top 10 countries whose citizens purchase properties in Trkiye. In 2023, Trkiye welcomed approximately 400,000 Kuwaiti tourists. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of the emirs' visit, Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Snmez said their relations could serve as an example to other countries and contribute to security and to regional and global stability. Snmez said they look forward to improving relations in all areas, especially trade volume, adding that they seek to increase it from the current volume of around $700 million. She highlighted that tourism was one of the key areas of bilateral relations and noted that around 400,000 Kuwaiti tourists visited Trkiye last year alone. She also highlighted how health tourism has accelerated between countries since the COVID-19 pandemic. The ambassador said they also want to strengthen defense industry cooperation with Kuwait, highlighting the Gulf country's recent acquisition of Bayraktar TB2 drones as an important step in this area. She described Kuwait as a port of peace in her region and highlighted its political sensitivities. She said she shared the same views with Trkiye on various issues, ranging from human rights to combating Islamophobia and social justice. Kuwait's ambassador to Trkiye, Wael Yousef el-Anzi, told AA that the emir's visit would have “added value” for bilateral relations. The envoy told AA that Kuwait and Trkiye had the potential to expand their relations. El-Anzi highlighted Kuwait's special role in the region, its close ties with the Gulf, Arab and Muslim countries and its work towards international security and peace. El-Anzi also highlighted how close the Kuwaiti people are to the Turkish nation, helping it in its difficult days, such as sending aid to the country following the February 2023 earthquakes in the south -east of Trkiye.

